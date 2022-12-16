Billie Eilish closed out an extensive year of touring this week with a three-night stand at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. At Thursday night’s finale, Eilish welcomed a pair of surprise guests: Dave Grohl sat in for an acoustic performance of Foo Fighters’ “My Hero,” and Phoebe Bridgers joined Eilish to sing “Motion Sickness.” Watch fan-captured footage below.

Grohl previously lauded Eilish as the future of rock ‘n’ roll, saying in a 2019 interview, “The same thing is happening with her that happened with Nirvana in 1991. People say, ‘Is rock dead?’ When I look at someone like Billie Eilish, rock and roll is not close to dead!”

Earlier this year, Bridgers shared a cover of Eilish’s song “When the Party’s Over.” She and Eilish also both hold the distinction of being former recipients of Consequence’s Artist of the Year award; Eilish won in 2019 and Bridgers in 2020.

.@BillieEilish brought out special guest Dave Grohl to sing “My Hero” in honor of Taylor Hawkins. ❤️#HTEEncore2 #HTEEncoreShows pic.twitter.com/ph7IDYOPme Advertisement — The Kia Forum (@thekiaforum) December 16, 2022

