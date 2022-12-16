Menu
Billie Eilish Brings Out Dave Grohl and Phoebe Bridgers During Final Concert of 2022: Watch

For performances of "My Hero" and "Motion Sickness"

Billie Eilish with Dave Grohl and Phoebe Bridgers
Billie Eilish performs with Dave Grohl and Phoebe Bridgers, photos via Twitter
December 16, 2022 | 8:48am ET
