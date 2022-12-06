Billy Strings Announces 2023 US Tour Dates

Billy Strings has expanded his 2022 tour through next spring with new dates in North America.
Following a previously announced run of shows taking place in February and March, Strings will return to the road in April for even more touring. He’ll headline two nights at Red Rocks and also play multiple shows in St. Augustine, San Diego, Austin, Indianapolis, and Cleveland. As of now, the tour is set to wrap up on June 17th in Chicago. Check out the full schedule below.
Tickets for Strings’ newly announced tour dates go on sale Friday, December 9th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. An artist pre-sale takes on December 7th (registration is now ongoing). You can find tickets to the rest of his upcoming tour dates here.
On November 18th, Strings released ME/AND/DAD, a new studio album on which he and his father — fellow musician Terry Barber — perform songs they played together during Strings’ childhood. Earlier this year, Strings performed a live cover of Johnny Cash’s “Cocaine Blues” with an unlikely duet partner, Post Malone.
Editor’s Note: This article has been update to include Billy Strings’ new tour dates taking between April and June.
Billy Strings 2022-2023 Tour Dates:
12/07 — London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town
12/08 — Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz Manchester
12/09 — Dublin, IE @ The Academy
12/11 — Glasgow, UK @ Galvanizers Yard
12/30 — New Orleans, LA @ Lakefront Arena
12/31 — New Orleans, LA @ Lakefront Arena
02/02 — Denver, CO @ 1STBANK Center
02/03 — Denver, CO @ 1STBANK Center
02/04 — Denver, CO @ 1STBANK Center
02/16 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
02/17 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
02/18 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
02/21 — Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena
02/22 — Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena
02/24 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
02/25 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
02/26 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
03/03 — Winston-Salem, NC @ Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum – Doc Watson’s 100th Birthday Show
03/04 — Winston-Salem, NC @ Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
03/07 — Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre
03/10 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
03/11 — Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum
03/12 — Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum
03/16 — Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center
03/17 — Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center
03/18 — Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center
04/13 —Southaven, MS @ Landers Center
04/14 – Mobile, AL @ Mobile Civic Center Arena
04/15 – Mobile, AL @ Mobile Civic Center Arena
04/18 – Tampa, FL @ Yuengling Center
04/20 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre
04/21 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre
04/22 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre
05/11 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
05/12 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
05/17 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
05/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
05/20 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
05/21 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
05/24 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl
06/02 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
06/03 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
06/07 – Tulsa, O @ BOK Center
06/09 – St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena
06/10 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
06/11 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
06/13 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion
06/14 – Cleveland, OH @Jacobs Pavilion
06/16 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
06/17 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island