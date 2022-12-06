Menu
Billy Strings Announces 2023 US Tour Dates

Coinciding with his latest album ME/AND/DAD

Billy Strings, photo by Jesse Faatz
December 6, 2022 | 12:52pm ET

    Billy Strings has expanded his 2022 tour through next spring with new dates in North America.

    Following a previously announced run of shows taking place in February and March, Strings will return to the road in April for even more touring. He’ll headline two nights at Red Rocks and also play multiple shows in St. Augustine, San Diego, Austin, Indianapolis, and Cleveland. As of now, the tour is set to wrap up on June 17th in Chicago. Check out the full schedule below.

    Tickets for Strings’ newly announced tour dates go on sale Friday, December 9th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. An artist pre-sale takes on December 7th (registration is now ongoing). You can find tickets to the rest of his upcoming tour dates here.

    On November 18th, Strings released ME/AND/DAD, a new studio album on which he and his father — fellow musician Terry Barber — perform songs they played together during Strings’ childhood. Earlier this year, Strings performed a live cover of Johnny Cash’s “Cocaine Blues” with an unlikely duet partner, Post Malone.

    Editor’s Note: This article has been update to include Billy Strings’ new tour dates taking between April and June.

    Billy Strings 2022-2023 Tour Dates:
    12/07 — London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town
    12/08 — Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz Manchester
    12/09 — Dublin, IE @ The Academy
    12/11 — Glasgow, UK @ Galvanizers Yard
    12/30 — New Orleans, LA @ Lakefront Arena
    12/31 — New Orleans, LA @ Lakefront Arena
    02/02 — Denver, CO @ 1STBANK Center
    02/03 — Denver, CO @ 1STBANK Center
    02/04 — Denver, CO @ 1STBANK Center
    02/16 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
    02/17 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
    02/18 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
    02/21 — Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena
    02/22 — Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena
    02/24 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
    02/25 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
    02/26 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
    03/03 — Winston-Salem, NC @ Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum – Doc Watson’s 100th Birthday Show
    03/04 — Winston-Salem, NC @ Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
    03/07 — Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre
    03/10 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
    03/11 — Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum
    03/12 — Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum
    03/16 — Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center
    03/17 — Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center
    03/18 — Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center
    04/13 —Southaven, MS @ Landers Center
    04/14 – Mobile, AL @ Mobile Civic Center Arena
    04/15 – Mobile, AL @ Mobile Civic Center Arena
    04/18 – Tampa, FL @ Yuengling Center
    04/20 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre
    04/21 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre
    04/22 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre
    05/11 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
    05/12 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
    05/17 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
    05/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
    05/20 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
    05/21 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
    05/24 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl
    06/02 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
    06/03 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
    06/07 – Tulsa, O @ BOK Center
    06/09 – St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena
    06/10 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
    06/11 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
    06/13 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion
    06/14 – Cleveland, OH @Jacobs Pavilion
    06/16 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
    06/17 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

