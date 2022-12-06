Billy Strings Announces 2023 US Tour Dates

Billy Strings has expanded his 2022 tour through next spring with new dates in North America.

Following a previously announced run of shows taking place in February and March, Strings will return to the road in April for even more touring. He’ll headline two nights at Red Rocks and also play multiple shows in St. Augustine, San Diego, Austin, Indianapolis, and Cleveland. As of now, the tour is set to wrap up on June 17th in Chicago. Check out the full schedule below.

Tickets for Strings’ newly announced tour dates go on sale Friday, December 9th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. An artist pre-sale takes on December 7th (registration is now ongoing). You can find tickets to the rest of his upcoming tour dates here.

On November 18th, Strings released ME/AND/DAD, a new studio album on which he and his father — fellow musician Terry Barber — perform songs they played together during Strings’ childhood. Earlier this year, Strings performed a live cover of Johnny Cash’s “Cocaine Blues” with an unlikely duet partner, Post Malone.

Editor’s Note: This article has been update to include Billy Strings’ new tour dates taking between April and June.

Billy Strings 2022-2023 Tour Dates:

12/07 — London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town

12/08 — Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz Manchester

12/09 — Dublin, IE @ The Academy

12/11 — Glasgow, UK @ Galvanizers Yard

12/30 — New Orleans, LA @ Lakefront Arena

12/31 — New Orleans, LA @ Lakefront Arena

02/02 — Denver, CO @ 1STBANK Center

02/03 — Denver, CO @ 1STBANK Center

02/04 — Denver, CO @ 1STBANK Center

02/16 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

02/17 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

02/18 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

02/21 — Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena

02/22 — Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena

02/24 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

02/25 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

02/26 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

03/03 — Winston-Salem, NC @ Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum – Doc Watson’s 100th Birthday Show

03/04 — Winston-Salem, NC @ Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum

03/07 — Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre

03/10 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

03/11 — Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum

03/12 — Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum

03/16 — Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center

03/17 — Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center

03/18 — Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center

04/13 —Southaven, MS @ Landers Center

04/14 – Mobile, AL @ Mobile Civic Center Arena

04/15 – Mobile, AL @ Mobile Civic Center Arena

04/18 – Tampa, FL @ Yuengling Center

04/20 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

04/21 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

04/22 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

05/11 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

05/12 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

05/17 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

05/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

05/20 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

05/21 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

05/24 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

06/02 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

06/03 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

06/07 – Tulsa, O @ BOK Center

06/09 – St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena

06/10 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

06/11 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

06/13 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion

06/14 – Cleveland, OH @Jacobs Pavilion

06/16 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

06/17 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island