Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Boldy James and Cuns Drop New Album Be That as It May: Stream

James' fifth project over the last year

Advertisement
boldy james cuns be that as it may album stream listen
Boldy James, photo by Zhamari Harrison/Griselda Records
December 14, 2022 | 4:22pm ET

    Boldy James is keeping his foot on the gas to close out 2022 with the new album Be That as It May, a collaboration with Italian producer and Tuff Kong executive director Cuns. Stream it below via Apple Music or Spotify.

    Be That as It May is an 11-track scorcher featuring guest verses from Lord Apex, Bo Skeet, and Taj Mahal. James’ conversational flows are as good as anybody in the game, and he remains endlessly quotable, as on album opener “Ot Commute” when he raps, “You ain’t seen money in your life/ When it come to this cheese, y’all like three blind mice.”

    This is James’ fifth project released in the past year, following collaborations with The Alchemist (Super Tecmo Bo), Real Bad Man (Killing Nothing), Nicholas Craven (Fair Exchange No Robbery), and Futurewave (Mr.Ten08).

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Be That as It May Artwork:

    Boldy James x Cuns- Be That As It May artwork new album

    Be That as It May Tracklist:
    01. Ot Commute
    02. Earned Not Given
    03. Safe Keeps (feat. Lord Apex)
    04. Foot Prints
    05. Daydates and Daytonas
    06. God Speed
    07. 2.2 Lbs
    08. Quinine (feat. Bo Skeet and Taj Mahal)
    09. Travel Lodge
    10. Pepper Jack
    11. Closure

Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Around The Web

Latest Stories

little simz no thank you album 2022 inflo stream

Little Simz Reveals New Album NO THANK YOU: Stream

December 12, 2022

roger waters the lockdown sessions stream

Roger Waters Unveils The Lockdown Sessions: Stream

December 9, 2022

crosses interview 2022 chuck doom split

††† (Crosses) Release New EP PERMANENT.RADIANT: Stream

December 9, 2022

sza sos new album stream

SZA Reveals New Album SOS: Stream

December 9, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Boldy James and Cuns Drop New Album Be That as It May: Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter