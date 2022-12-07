Why the Bonnaroo Farm Is Never Not Great: The What Podcast High Five Clip

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Music | Radio Public | TheWhatPodcast.com | RSS

Ken Weinstein, co-founder of Big Hassle Media, has been handling publicity for Bonnaroo since the very beginning of the festival in 2001. But he’s not just a part of the team — he’s a super fan of the event.

Advertisement

Related Video

Weinstein joined Brad, Barry, and Lord Taco from The What Podcast on The Farm back in 2019, and again called in to the show in 2020. In this High Five Clip, the longtime publicist explains why being on the Bonnaroo Farm is never not great.

If you agree, you can grab your Never Not Great T-shirt here, or snag the “Radiate Positivity” T-shirt on the Consequence Shop. You can also revisit the full episodes featuring Weinstein here.

Don’t forget to like, review, and subscribe to The What wherever you get your podcasts, and follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our shows.