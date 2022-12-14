The What Podcast’s Bonnaroo 2023 Lineup Wishlist

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Music | Radio Public | TheWhatPodcast.com | RSS

Part of any good holiday season tradition is the making of a wishlist. Usually it’s for what gifts Santa (read: your relatives) can get you, but on this episode of The What Podcast, Brad, Barry, and Lord Taco get together lay out their wishlists of what acts they hope to see on The Farm at Bonnaroo 2023.

Barry’s picks should surprise no one (My Morning Jacket are perennial favorites!), while Brad pulled out some big, big long shots (do SAULT even perform live?!). Meanwhile, Lord Taco went deep, all the way back to his own curated What Podcast Mixtape

Listen now to hear what other bands are on the hosts' wishlists for Bonnaroo 2023.