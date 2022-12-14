Menu
The What Podcast’s Bonnaroo 2023 Lineup Wishlist

Brad, Barry, and Lord Taco reveal their dream sets for next year's trip to The Farm

bonnaroo 2023 wishlist lineup what podcast
The What Podcast, photo by David Brendan Hall
ben kaye consequence of sound editorial director writer photographer
December 14, 2022 | 1:34pm ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Music | Radio Public | TheWhatPodcast.com | RSS

    Part of any good holiday season tradition is the making of a wishlist. Usually it’s for what gifts Santa (read: your relatives) can get you, but on this episode of The What Podcast, Brad, Barry, and Lord Taco get together lay out their wishlists of what acts they hope to see on The Farm at Bonnaroo 2023.

    Barry’s picks should surprise no one (My Morning Jacket are perennial favorites!), while Brad pulled out some big, big long shots (do SAULT even perform live?!). Meanwhile, Lord Taco went deep, all the way back to his own curated What Podcast Mixtape

    Happy Holidays! Part of the fun of the holiday season is making a list of wishes. Brad, Barry and Lord Taco from The What Podcast got together to talk about which acts they are most hopeful to see on The Farm at Bonnaroo in June. Barry's picks should surprise no one, but Lord Together went deep, all the way back to his own curated What Podcast mixtape — how about a Pet Shop Boys Superjam?!

    Listen now to hear what other bands are on the hosts’ wishlists for Bonnaroo 2023. Then, please make sure to like, review, and subscribe to The What Podcast wherever you get your podcasts, and follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our shows.

