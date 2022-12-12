Bono Announces “Stories of Surrender” Residency at Beacon Theatre

Bono will bring back his “Stories of Surrender” book tour in 2023 for eight new evenings of “words, music and some mischief…” at the Beacon Theatre in New York City, New York.

The dates come in support of his new memoir SURRENDER: 40 Songs, One Story, which is split into 40 chapters, each named after a U2 tune. Bono will set up shop at the Beacon April 16th, 17th, 21st, 22nd, 26th, 28th, 29th, and May 3rd. He’ll be supported by musicians Gemma Doherty (harp, keyboard, vocals), Kate Ellis (cello, keyboard, vocals), and musical director Jacknife Lee.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, December 15th at 10:00 a.m. local time, and a Ticketmaster pre-sale begins Tuesday, December 13th (use code CHEER). You can book your seats here.

As for Bono’s day job, U2 have nearly finished the new album Songs of Ascent, but they’re not putting it out. Instead, as Bono recently revealed, the band would first have to “make our fuck-off rock ‘n’ roll album.”

