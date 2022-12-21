Booking Agents’ Insights: The What Podcast High Five Clip

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Music | Radio Public | TheWhatPodcast.com | RSS

In this High Five Clip, Brad and Barry from The What Podcast speak with Ali Hedrick and John Bongiorno of Arrival Artists.

The insiders give our hosts some insight into what goes into being a booking agent for bands. They reveal their process of how they try to develop artists from being able to fill a 200-seat club to headlining Bonnaroo.

