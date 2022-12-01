Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Insights into Booking a Music Festival: The What Podcast High Five Clip

AC Entertainment bookers Stephen Greene and Bryan Benson discuss how the festival lineups come together

the what podcast booking bonnaroo music festival lineup
Dawes at Bonnaro, photo by Ben Kaye
Consequence Staff
December 1, 2022 | 2:39pm ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Music | Radio Public | TheWhatPodcast.com | RSS

    How do major music festivals like Bonnaroo actually go about booking their lineups? Brad, Barry, and Lord Taco traveled to Knoxville, Tennessee in 2020 to talk to the guys that actually put together the bills to find out.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    In this High Five clip from The What Podcast, hear AC Entertainment’s Lead Booker Bryan Benson and Vice-President of Booking Stephen Greene discuss how Roo comes together. They also discuss what happens when they book a band, like say Mumford & Sons, to a smaller stage, and they suddenly blow up.

    Find out what happened and how it all comes together on today’s High Five Clip, and then listen to the full original episode here and the second part of the episode here.

    Please remember to like, review, and subscribe to The What wherever you get your podcasts. You can also follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our shows, and snag our “Radiate Positivity” T-shirt on the Consequence Shop.

    Advertisement
Advertisement

More on this topic

Around The Web

Latest Stories

bonnaroo camping

The What Podcast Answers Your Bonnaroo Ticketing and Camping Changes Questions

November 18, 2022

bonnaroo camping ticket changing changes what podcast

Bonnaroo Ticketing and Camping Changes Are Coming: The What Podcast

November 9, 2022

st paul and the broken bones bonnaroo peed on what podcast

St. Paul and The Broken Bones' Paul Janeway Got Peed on at Bonnaroo: The What Podcast

October 26, 2022

what podcast bishop briggs topo chico bonnaroo

Bishop Briggs and the Topo-Chico Tragedy of Bonnaroo '19: The What Podcast Hive Five Clip

October 19, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Insights into Booking a Music Festival: The What Podcast High Five Clip

Menu Shop Search Newsletter