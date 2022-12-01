Insights into Booking a Music Festival: The What Podcast High Five Clip

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Music | Radio Public | TheWhatPodcast.com | RSS

How do major music festivals like Bonnaroo actually go about booking their lineups? Brad, Barry, and Lord Taco traveled to Knoxville, Tennessee in 2020 to talk to the guys that actually put together the bills to find out.

Advertisement

Related Video

In this High Five clip from The What Podcast, hear AC Entertainment’s Lead Booker Bryan Benson and Vice-President of Booking Stephen Greene discuss how Roo comes together. They also discuss what happens when they book a band, like say Mumford & Sons, to a smaller stage, and they suddenly blow up.

Find out what happened and how it all comes together on today’s High Five Clip, and then listen to the full original episode here and the second part of the episode here.

Please remember to like, review, and subscribe to The What wherever you get your podcasts. You can also follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our shows, and snag our “Radiate Positivity” T-shirt on the Consequence Shop.