Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Sacha Baron Cohen’s Borat Roasts Kanye West as “Too Antisemitic Even for Us”

Cohen appeared at the Kennedy Center Honors to pay tribute to U2

Advertisement
borat kanye west sacha baron cohen kennedy center honors u2 donald trump joe biden antisemitism
Borat (20th Century Fox) and Kanye WestKanye West (Rich Fury/VF20/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)
December 5, 2022 | 10:55am ET

    Once again taking up the weight of one of the world’s most famous mustaches, Sacha Baron Cohen donned his Borat persona to roast Kanye West, Donald Trump, and the rising tide of global antisemitism at the 2022 Kennedy Center Honors on Sunday.

    U2, George Clooney, Gladys Knight, Amy Grant, and Tania León were among the evening’s honorees. Cohen had been tapped to pay tribute to U2, or as Borat called them, “Me Too.”

    But his attention quickly turned to presidents past and present, as Deadline reports. “I am told the president of US today is here. Where are you Mr. Trump?” When the cameras panned to Joe Biden, he added, “You don’t look so good.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “Where has your blown ass big belly gone?” Borat continued. “And your pretty orange skin without fail?“

    He added, “I see you have a new wife. Whoa whoa whooo wha! She is very erotic,” he said as Jill Biden clapped.

    The character of Borat then turned his attention to one of his oldest preoccupations, which has concerned him since his earliest appearances on Da Ali G Show. “I must say I’m very upset about the antisemitism in the US today,” he said. “It’s not fair. Kazakhstan is the number one Jew crushing nation. Stop stealing our hobby. Stop the steal! Stop  the steal!” he said, a reference to Donald Trump’s attempt to overturn the 2020 election results.

    Advertisement

    The artist legally known as Ye did not escape scrutiny: “Your Kayne. He tried to move to Kazakhstan and even tried to change his name to Kazakhstan-Ye West. But we said no. He’s too antisemitic even for us.”

    Wrapping up, Borat read a message to U2 — excuse us, “Me Too” — from his parents in the Kazakh language. “It translates to mean, ‘Please remove your wretched album from my new iPhone 6,'” he explained.

    Borat ended with the hope that President Biden enjoyed his speech, saying, “It is my wish to pleasure you with my mouth.”

    Advertisement

    A broadcast of the 2022 Kennedy Center Honors will air on December 28th on PBS.

    Last week, Ye repeatedly praised Hitler on Alex Jones’ InfoWars, an appearance that followed a long string of antisemitic comments. Even Donald Trump thinks that West goes too far, calling the rapper “seriously troubled.” Read our column, “When Your Favorite Artist Becomes a Nazi.”

Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Kenan and Kel on SNL

Kenan and Kel Reunite for SNL Sketch: Watch

December 4, 2022

sinbad stroke recovery update family

Sinbad Spent Nine Months in Hospital, Learning to Walk Again After Suffering Major Stroke

November 22, 2022

jon stewart stephen colbert dave chappelle kyrie irving kanye west antisemitism

Jon Stewart Defends Dave Chappelle's SNL Monologue, Spars with Colbert over Kanye, Kyrie: Watch

November 16, 2022

andy dick jail sex offender assault legal news comedian comedy

Andy Dick Sentenced to 90 Days in Jail, Must Register as a Sex Offender

November 15, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Sacha Baron Cohen's Borat Roasts Kanye West as "Too Antisemitic Even for Us"

Menu Shop Search Newsletter