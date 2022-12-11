Brandi Carlile Performs “The Story” and “You and Me on the Rock” on SNL: Watch

Brandi Carlile served as the musical guest on this weekend’s episode of Saturday Night Live co-hosted by Steve Martin and Martin Short.

Carlile played the fan favorite hit “The Story,” and showcased her latest album, In These Silent Days, by performing “You and Me on the Rock” with backing vocals from Lucius. Watch the replay below.

In These Silent Days is nominated for seven Grammy Awards in 2023, including Album of the Year and Best Americana Album, and “You and Me on the Rock” is up for Record of the Year.

Carlile has a busy year ahead, including a slot opening for P!NK on her 2023 Summer Carnival Tour. Carlile is also set to back Joni Mitchell for her first pubicly-announced concert in 20 years at the Gorge Amphitheatre in June, and she’s staging a Mother’s Day celebration with performances from Mavis Staples, Bonnie Raitt, and more. You can get tickets to all of Carlile’s upcoming tour dates here.

Yeah Yeah Yeahs were originally supposed to follow up Carlile as SNL’s musical guest on its December 17th episode, but the band was forced to cancel the appearance as guitarist Nick Zinner recovers from pneumonia. Lizzo will appear as musical guest in YYYs’ place, opposite host Austin Butler.