Brandon Flowers Joins Sharon Van Etten to Perform “Like I Used To”: Watch

Sharon Van Etten and The Killers both just so happen to be touring Australia at the moment, and both acts made the most of it by meeting up onstage in Melbourne on Thursday night. Van Etten brought out Brandon Flowers to duet “Like I Used To,” her collaboration with Angel Olsen.

Flowers’ voice doesn’t quite match Olsen’s — whose does? — but he still sounds great as he covers her parts and harmonizes with Van Etten throughout the song. Van Etten took to social media afterwards to share her apperciation: “Had such an amazing 2nd show tonight here in Melbourne and the epic Northcote Theatre,” she wrote on Twitter. “Thank you, @BrandonFlowers for being such a sincere , humble , beautiful person. Loved singing with you – and @AngelOlsen gave her blessing. Hope to do it again sometime.”

Van Etten and Olsen shared “Like I Used To” back in May 2021, ahead of their co-headlining “Wild Hearts Tour” earlier this year alongside Julien Baker. The song still sounds great a year and a half later. Watch some fan-captured footage of Van Etten and Flowers duetting “Like I Used To” below.

Van Etten shared her latest album We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong in May, and she followed it up with a deluxe version of the record in October. The Killers’ tour has welcomed a number of surprise guests of their own: Lindsey Buckingham, Bruce Springsteen, and The Smiths’ Andy Rourke have all joined Flowers and company onstage. The band has another North American run scheduled for 2023, and you can get tickets at Ticketmaster.

Just went to see Sharon Van Etten and bonus Brandon Flowers came onstage. Epic pic.twitter.com/Zyg0xLQNkk — Dame Carly (@carlyeastman) December 9, 2022