Poison’s Bret Michaels Announces 2023 US “Parti-Gras” Tour

Poison singer Bret Michaels has announced the Summer 2023 US “Parti Gras” tour featuring a stacked support cast of Night Ranger, Jefferson Starship, Steve Augeri (ex-Journey), and Mark McGrath (Sugar Ray).

Dates kick off July 13rd in Clarkston, Michigan, and run through August 6th in Charlotte, North Carolina.

A Citi Cardmember ticket pre-sales goes live today (December 5th) at 10 a.m. local time, and a Live Nation pre-sale begins Tuesday (December 6th) at 10 a.m. local time (code: CHEER). General public sales start Friday (December 9th) at 10 a.m. local time. You can pick up tickets via Ticketmaster.

In addition to the aforementioned support package, a surprise guest will make an appearance each night to “rock your world,” according to the press release. The tour poster emphasizes that each performer will play “all the killer hits, no filler.”

“I created Parti-Gras as a sincere and grateful thank you to the fans, friends, and family who have rocked with me over the years,” Michaels said in a statement. “I promise to deliver positive energy, live, raw, real music, and all the bands will deliver sing-a-long hit after hit songs. Your voice will be hoarse after an epic, big, fun stage show.”

Added Rick Franks of Global Touring Live Nation: “After seeing Bret bring the party in every market of the Stadium Tour [supporting Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe] this past year, we are looking forward to more of his ‘nothing, but a good vibe, high-energy performing’ on the Parti-Gras Tour next summer.”

Below you can see the tour poster and a full list of dates for Bret Michaels’ “Parti Gras” US tour. Get tickets here.

Bret Michaels’ 2023 US Tour Dates with Night Ranger, Jefferson Starship, Steve Augeri (ex-Journey), and Mark McGrath:

07/13 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

07/15 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

07/16 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

07/21 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

07/22 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

07/23 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

07/28 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

07/29 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

07/30 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

08/04 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds

08/05 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

08/06 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion