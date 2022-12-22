Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Brian Johnson Has “Been Told Not to” Discuss AC/DC’s Future Plans

"If I say one thing, it'll be blown out of all proportion"

Advertisement
brian johnson ac dc future plans
AC/DC’s Brian Johnson, photo by Philip Cosores
December 22, 2022 | 1:33pm ET

    Brian Johnson has apparently been told to not to speak about AC/DC’s future plans, including whether or not the band will tour again.

    The singer was very guarded in a new interview with Eddie Trunk on Sirius XM’s Trunk Nation, refusing to answer some questions about the band’s touring and recording plans. Johnson hasn’t performed with AC/DC since departing their 2016 “Rock or Bust Tour” due to hearing loss, and the band hasn’t played live since September 20th of that year (when Axl Rose had filled in on vocals).

    When asked by Trunk if AC/DC would perform live again, Johnson replied [as transcribed by Blabbermouth]: “I’m not answering that. Why should I? First of all, there’s five members in this band, and to ask one member isn’t fair.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Johnson returned to AC/DC to record 2020’s Power Up, and when Trunk asked him if they’ll make another album, the singer rebutted with obvious agitation: “It’s gettin’ tabloidy here. You’re gettin’ tabloidy.”

    “If I say one thing, it’ll be blown out of all proportion,” Johnson continued. “You just can’t afford to talk now. There’s too much blabber on the internet. And I’m not on any kind of Face-thing or social media at all — never have been. It’s just gossip.”

    acdc brian johnson back in black lyrics
     Editor's Pick
    AC/DC’s Brian Johnson Quashes Rumor That Bon Scott Wrote Lyrics for Back in Black

    While it’s not surprising for a band to keep future touring and recording plans under wraps, Johnson’s hard-line remarks are slightly concerning — especially considering it’s been over six years since AC/DC took the stage.

    Advertisement

    Meanwhile, Johnson recently released his memoir, The Lives of Brian. You can purchase a copy here.

Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Joe Stummer near Clash reunion

Joe Strummer's Widow Lucinda Tait on The Clash's Near Reunion and the Punk Icon's "Love of Humanity"

December 22, 2022

Life of Agony Sick of It All 2023 tour

Life of Agony and Sick of It All Announce 2023 North American Tour

December 21, 2022

Fred Durst wants to help Elon Musk run Twitter

Fix Stuff: Fred Durst and Limp Bizkit Offer to Help Elon Musk Run Twitter

December 21, 2022

Joe Strummer tribute show 2022

Musicians to Mark 20th Anniversary of Joe Strummer's Passing by Busking in Front of NYC Mural

December 20, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Brian Johnson Has "Been Told Not to" Discuss AC/DC's Future Plans

Menu Shop Search Newsletter