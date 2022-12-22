Brian Johnson Has “Been Told Not to” Discuss AC/DC’s Future Plans

Brian Johnson has apparently been told to not to speak about AC/DC’s future plans, including whether or not the band will tour again.

The singer was very guarded in a new interview with Eddie Trunk on Sirius XM’s Trunk Nation, refusing to answer some questions about the band’s touring and recording plans. Johnson hasn’t performed with AC/DC since departing their 2016 “Rock or Bust Tour” due to hearing loss, and the band hasn’t played live since September 20th of that year (when Axl Rose had filled in on vocals).

When asked by Trunk if AC/DC would perform live again, Johnson replied [as transcribed by Blabbermouth]: “I’m not answering that. Why should I? First of all, there’s five members in this band, and to ask one member isn’t fair.”

Advertisement

Related Video

Johnson returned to AC/DC to record 2020’s Power Up, and when Trunk asked him if they’ll make another album, the singer rebutted with obvious agitation: “It’s gettin’ tabloidy here. You’re gettin’ tabloidy.”

“If I say one thing, it’ll be blown out of all proportion,” Johnson continued. “You just can’t afford to talk now. There’s too much blabber on the internet. And I’m not on any kind of Face-thing or social media at all — never have been. It’s just gossip.”

While it’s not surprising for a band to keep future touring and recording plans under wraps, Johnson’s hard-line remarks are slightly concerning — especially considering it’s been over six years since AC/DC took the stage.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Johnson recently released his memoir, The Lives of Brian. You can purchase a copy here.