Bryce Dallas Howard to Lead Disney+ Witch Mountain Series

The show will be a "reimagining" of the beloved franchise

bryce dallas howard witch mountain disney plus
Bryce Dallas Howard, photo by Art Streiber for Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment
December 12, 2022 | 4:12pm ET

    Bryce Dallas Howard is set to star in a newly-greenlit Disney+ series based on the beloved Witch Mountain franchise.

    The series is described in a press release as a “reimagining” of the franchise that began in 1968 with Alexander Key’s novel, Escape to Witch Mountain, and first came to the screen in 1975 with John Hough’s feature film of the same name. Its storyline follows “two teens that develop strange abilities and discover their sleepy suburb may not be as idyllic as it seems.”

    Howard will play the caring and gracious lead character, Audrey, a woman whose husband has died as a result of his relentless schizophrenia. As she reckons with demons of her own, Audrey must reassure her strait-laced daughter Tia (The Watcher‘s Isabel Gravitt) that she isn’t doomed to follow her father’s dark past, although the dark nightmares and hallucinations she experiences threaten to suggest otherwise.

    Along with Howard, the Witch Mountain series also stars cast regulars Levi Miller, Bianca “b” Norwood, and Jackson Kelly. Stay tuned here for more details about the show as they become available.

    Howard recently appeared alongside the original Jurassic Park cast in Jurassic World Dominion. Earlier this year, Howard voiced Yaddle in the animated Disney+ Star Wars series Tales of the Jedi, and she’s also set to appear in in Matthew Vaughn’s upcoming spy thriller  Argylle for Apple TV+.

