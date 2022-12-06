Menu
BTS’ Management Begs Fans Not to Visit Jin While He’s in the Military

The boy band member begins his mandatory service later this month

jin bts military
photo courtesy of BIGHIT MUSIC
December 6, 2022 | 5:09pm ET

    You may think it’s common knowledge that everyday civilians aren’t welcome on military bases, but BigHit, BTS’ management company, isn’t so sure. As Jin begins his mandatory service in the South Korean military this month, BigHit issued a statement asking fans to “please refrain” from visiting him at his new job.

    Jin will begin his military training on December 13th, and BigHit informed fans that the company will “not be holding any kind of official event on the day of his recruitment.” Instead, the entrance ceremony will be open to “military personnel and their families only.”

    “In order to prevent any issues that might occur from crowding, we ask fans to please refrain from visiting the site,” BigHit said. “Instead, we ask you to keep your heartwarming words of support and farewell in your hearts.”

    In South Korea, all able-bodied men between the ages of 18 and 35 are required to serve in the military. A ‘BTS Law’ allowed the group and other boy bands to defer their service until the age of 30, but as oldest member Jin turned 30 this year, he’ll become the first of the septet to begin recruitment. Depending on the branch of the military, the minimum service requirement ranges from 18 months to 21 months; BTS expects to reconvene in 2025 once all seven members have completed their service.

    Read BigHit’s full statement on Jin’s service here. The BTS member recently released “The Astronaut,” his debut solo single that he co-wrote with Coldplay. In honor of his 30th birthday, we rounded up 10 BTS songs that highlight Jin’s voice.

