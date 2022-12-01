Stanning BTS MiniMoni: Run BTS Dance Practice

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Radio Public | Pocket Casts | RSS

This week on another Stanning BTS MiniMoni, Kayla and Bethany cover the best dance practice — EVER: The “Run” BTS dance practice for the performance in Busan!

Obviously, every dance practice is iconic. But, there were so many details that we missed in the performance in Busan, so it is so great just to see this intimate stripped-down and impeccably filmed performance. Also, there was never enough promotion of “Run,” so it feels right to have this single get its due!

Join Stanning BTS to hear hosts Kayla and Bethany dive into it all. Please remember to like, review, and subscribe to the show. You can also follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our shows.

