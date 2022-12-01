Menu
Stanning BTS MiniMoni: Run BTS Dance Practice

Host Bethany and Kayla look at the epic rehearsal video for the band's Busan performance

stanning bts run dance practice podcast
BTS, still via YouTube/BIGHIT MUSIC
Consequence Staff
December 1, 2022 | 2:55pm ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Radio Public | Pocket Casts | RSS

    This week on another Stanning BTS MiniMoni, Kayla and Bethany cover the best dance practice — EVER: The “Run” BTS dance practice for the performance in Busan!

    Related Video

    Obviously, every dance practice is iconic. But, there were so many details that we missed in the performance in Busan, so it is so great just to see this intimate stripped-down and impeccably filmed performance. Also, there was never enough promotion of “Run,” so it feels right to have this single get its due!

    Join Stanning BTS to hear hosts Kayla and Bethany dive into it all. Please remember to like, review, and subscribe to the show. You can also follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our shows.

    ICONICs can also pick up their own Stanning BTS T-shirt, now on sale at the Consequence Shop or via the buy-now buttons below.

    This month’s charity is Caregiver Action Network (CAN), in recognition of National Caregiver Awareness Month. CAN is the nation’s leading family caregiver organization working to improve the quality of life for the more than 90 million Americans who care for loved ones with chronic conditions, disabilities, disease, or the frailties of old age.

