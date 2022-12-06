Built to Spill Announce 2023 Tour

Built to Spill have announced a 2023 US tour in support of their latest album, When the Wind Forgets Your Name.
The 35-city trek kicks off in the band’s hometown of Boise, Idaho with multiple appearances at Treefort Music Festival from March 23rd to 26th and will make stops in cities like Nashville, Atlanta, Brooklyn, Chicago, and Washington, DC. Built to Spill will return to Boise to wrap up the tour on May 13th.
See the full schedule below. Tickets go on sale on Friday, December 9th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Ahead of next year’s tour, Built to Spill will close out 2022 with a handful of California shows; grab your seats for those dates here.
The live band for Built to Spill’s tour will consist of founding member Doug Martsch, Blood Lemon’s Melanie Radford on bass, and Prism Bitch’s Teresa Esguerra on drums. When the Wind Forgets Your Name marked the band’s first album since 2015’s Untethered Moon and included the single “Understood.”
Ahead of the tour, get a crash course in Built to Spill’s catalog with our list of their Top 10 songs.
Built to Spill 2022-2023 Tour Dates:
12/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Roxy Theatre %
12/07 – San Diego, CA @ Belly Up %
12/08 – Pomona, CA @ The Glass House %
12/09 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy and Harriet’s %
12/10 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy and Harriet’s %
03/23-26 – Boise, ID @ Treefort Festival
03/28 – Bend, OR @ Domino Room
03/29 – Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s
03/30 – Berkeley, CA @ Cornerstone Berkeley
03/31 – Berkeley, CA @ Cornerstone Berkeley
04/01 – Ventura, CA @ Ventura Music Hall
04/02 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
04/03 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole
04/04 – Albuquerque, NM @ Launch Pad
04/06 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theatre
04/07 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
04/08 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk (outdoor stage)
04/10 – New Orleans, LA @ Joy Theater
04/11 – Little Rock, AR @ The Hall
04/12 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East
04/13 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Heaven)
04/14 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground
04/15 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
04/16 – Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle
04/18 – Columbus, OH @ The Athenaeum Theatre
04/19 – Lititz, PA @ Mickey’s Black Box
04/20 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
04/21 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made
04/22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made
04/23 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made
04/25 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair
04/26 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair
04/27 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall
04/28 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
04/29 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre
04/30 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop
05/01 – Bloomington, IN @ The Bluebird
05/02 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s Eccentric Cafe
05/04 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
05/05 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
05/06 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room
05/07 – Kansas City, MO @ Madrid Theatre
05/09 – Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater
05/10 – Fort Collins, CO @ The Aggie
05/11 – Grand Junction, CO @ Mesa Theater & Club
05/12 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
05/13 – Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Hall
% = w/ Prism Bitch and Blood Lemon