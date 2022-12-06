Built to Spill Announce 2023 Tour

Built to Spill have announced a 2023 US tour in support of their latest album, When the Wind Forgets Your Name.

The 35-city trek kicks off in the band’s hometown of Boise, Idaho with multiple appearances at Treefort Music Festival from March 23rd to 26th and will make stops in cities like Nashville, Atlanta, Brooklyn, Chicago, and Washington, DC. Built to Spill will return to Boise to wrap up the tour on May 13th.

See the full schedule below. Tickets go on sale on Friday, December 9th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Ahead of next year’s tour, Built to Spill will close out 2022 with a handful of California shows; grab your seats for those dates here.

Advertisement

Related Video

The live band for Built to Spill’s tour will consist of founding member Doug Martsch, Blood Lemon’s Melanie Radford on bass, and Prism Bitch’s Teresa Esguerra on drums. When the Wind Forgets Your Name marked the band’s first album since 2015’s Untethered Moon and included the single “Understood.”

Ahead of the tour, get a crash course in Built to Spill’s catalog with our list of their Top 10 songs.

Built to Spill 2022-2023 Tour Dates:

12/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Roxy Theatre %

12/07 – San Diego, CA @ Belly Up %

12/08 – Pomona, CA @ The Glass House %

12/09 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy and Harriet’s %

12/10 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy and Harriet’s %

03/23-26 – Boise, ID @ Treefort Festival

03/28 – Bend, OR @ Domino Room

03/29 – Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s

03/30 – Berkeley, CA @ Cornerstone Berkeley

03/31 – Berkeley, CA @ Cornerstone Berkeley

04/01 – Ventura, CA @ Ventura Music Hall

04/02 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

04/03 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole

04/04 – Albuquerque, NM @ Launch Pad

04/06 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theatre

04/07 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

04/08 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk (outdoor stage)

04/10 – New Orleans, LA @ Joy Theater

04/11 – Little Rock, AR @ The Hall

04/12 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East

04/13 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Heaven)

04/14 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

04/15 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

04/16 – Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle

04/18 – Columbus, OH @ The Athenaeum Theatre

04/19 – Lititz, PA @ Mickey’s Black Box

04/20 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

04/21 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made

04/22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made

04/23 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made

04/25 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

04/26 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

04/27 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

04/28 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

04/29 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

04/30 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

05/01 – Bloomington, IN @ The Bluebird

05/02 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s Eccentric Cafe

05/04 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

05/05 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

05/06 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room

05/07 – Kansas City, MO @ Madrid Theatre

05/09 – Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater

05/10 – Fort Collins, CO @ The Aggie

05/11 – Grand Junction, CO @ Mesa Theater & Club

05/12 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

05/13 – Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Hall

Advertisement

% = w/ Prism Bitch and Blood Lemon