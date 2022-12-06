Menu
Built to Spill Announce 2023 Tour

With a live band comprised of Doug Martsch, Blood Lemon's Melanie Radford, and Prism Bitch’s Teresa Esguerra

Built to Spill 2023 US tour dates
Built to Spill, photo by Isa Georgetti
December 6, 2022 | 1:33pm ET

    Built to Spill have announced a 2023 US tour in support of their latest album, When the Wind Forgets Your Name.

    The 35-city trek kicks off in the band’s hometown of Boise, Idaho with multiple appearances at Treefort Music Festival from March 23rd to 26th and will make stops in cities like Nashville, Atlanta, Brooklyn, Chicago, and Washington, DC. Built to Spill will return to Boise to wrap up the tour on May 13th.

    See the full schedule below. Tickets go on sale on Friday, December 9th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Ahead of next year’s tour, Built to Spill will close out 2022 with a handful of California shows; grab your seats for those dates here.

    Related Video

    The live band for Built to Spill’s tour will consist of founding member Doug Martsch, Blood Lemon’s Melanie Radford on bass, and Prism Bitch’s Teresa Esguerra on drums. When the Wind Forgets Your Name marked the band’s first album since 2015’s Untethered Moon and included the single “Understood.”

    Ahead of the tour, get a crash course in Built to Spill’s catalog with our list of their Top 10 songs.

    Built to Spill 2022-2023 Tour Dates:
    12/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Roxy Theatre %
    12/07 – San Diego, CA @ Belly Up %
    12/08 – Pomona, CA @ The Glass House %
    12/09 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy and Harriet’s %
    12/10 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy and Harriet’s %
    03/23-26 – Boise, ID @ Treefort Festival
    03/28 – Bend, OR @ Domino Room
    03/29 – Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s
    03/30 – Berkeley, CA @ Cornerstone Berkeley
    03/31 – Berkeley, CA @ Cornerstone Berkeley
    04/01 – Ventura, CA @ Ventura Music Hall
    04/02 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
    04/03 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole
    04/04 – Albuquerque, NM @ Launch Pad
    04/06 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theatre
    04/07 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
    04/08 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk (outdoor stage)
    04/10 – New Orleans, LA @ Joy Theater
    04/11 – Little Rock, AR @ The Hall
    04/12 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East
    04/13 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Heaven)
    04/14 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground
    04/15 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
    04/16 – Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle
    04/18 – Columbus, OH @ The Athenaeum Theatre
    04/19 – Lititz, PA @ Mickey’s Black Box
    04/20 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
    04/21 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made
    04/22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made
    04/23 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made
    04/25 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair
    04/26 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair
    04/27 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall
    04/28 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
    04/29 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre
    04/30 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop
    05/01 – Bloomington, IN @ The Bluebird
    05/02 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s Eccentric Cafe
    05/04 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
    05/05 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
    05/06 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room
    05/07 – Kansas City, MO @ Madrid Theatre
    05/09 – Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater
    05/10 – Fort Collins, CO @ The Aggie
    05/11 – Grand Junction, CO @ Mesa Theater & Club
    05/12 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
    05/13 – Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Hall

    % = w/ Prism Bitch and Blood Lemon

