Bush Announce 2023 North American Tour with Select Support from Jerry Cantrell, Candlebox, and Silversun Pickups

The month-long winter run kicks off in late January

bush the art of survival new album more than machines song video
Bush, photo by Dove Shore
December 6, 2022 | 3:30pm ET

    Bush have been touring in support of their latest album, The Art of Survival, and they’ll hit the road again in 2023. The Gavin Rossdale-fronted group will head back out on tour in North America early next year, beginning with a January 28th show in Reno, Nevada.

    The month-long winter run will feature various support from Jerry Cantrell, Candlebox and Silversun Pickups at select dates. A Live Nation pre-sale (using the code CHEER) starts Thursday (December 8th) at 10 a.m. local time, while the general public on-sale will follow on Friday (December 9th). Pick up tickets via Ticketmaster.

    Bush are coming off a summer tour in which they supported Cantrell’s band Alice in Chains. “We’ll always love playing those big summer shows and the big stages, but we wanted to do some shows where we could get close to the diehard Bush fans again,” Rossdale said in a statement. “We’re excited for this run coming up.”

    The Art of Survival album arrived in October and features the single “More Than Machines,” which just hit No. 1 on the active rock airplay chart. Expect to hear new songs off that album on the tour, as well as plenty of Bush favorites.

    Bush’s Gavin Rossdale on Heavy Sounds, Religious Iconography, and Constantine 2

    As mentioned, Cantrell, Candlebox, and Silversun Pickups will appear on select dates on the tour. Cantrell is touring behind his 2021 solo release, Brighten. Candlebox’s latest release is 2021’s Wolves, and Silversun Pickups’ most recent album is 2021’s Physical Thrills. Over the summer

    Prior to the 2023 run, Bush will close out this year with a couple of shows in Highland, California, and Las Vegas. View Bush’s full roster of 2023 tour dates below, and purchase tickets here. Also, check out Rossdale’s recent appearance on the Consequence‘s Kyle Meredith With … podcast here.

    Bush 2022-2023 Tour Dates:
    12/30 – Highland, CA @ Yaamva Casino
    12/31 – Las Vegas, NV @ Fremont Street NYE show
    01/28 – Reno, NV @ Grand Theatre at The Grand Sierra Resort *
    01/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium *
    01/31 – Anaheim, CA @ City National Grove of Anaheim
    02/01 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
    02/03 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
    02/04 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
    02/06 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fillmore Minneapolis
    02/07 – Kansas City, MO @ The Midland Theatre
    02/09 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
    02/10 – Cleveland, OH @ MGM Northfield Park
    02/11 – Waterloo, NY @ the Vine @ del Lago Casino Resort
    02/14 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway ^
    02/15 – Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem ^
    02/17 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Ocean Casino Resort ^
    02/18 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom ^
    02/20 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
    02/22 – Louisville, KY @ The Louisville Palace
    02/24 – Battle Creek, MI @ FireKeepers Casino
    02/25 – Chicago. IL @ Salt Shed +
    02/26 – St Louis, MO @ The Pageant

    * = w/ Jerry Cantrell
    ^ = w/ Candlebox
    + = W/ Silversun Pickups

    Bush Tour Poster

