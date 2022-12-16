Menu
Candlemass Announce 2023 West Coast Tour

The legendary Swedish doom metal band will be out in support of their new album Sweet Evil Sun

candlemass scandinavian gods stream
Candlemass, photo by Linda Akerberg
December 16, 2022 | 3:06pm ET

    Swedish doom metal legends Candlemass have announced their first batch of 2023 US tour dates. The run is comprised of a handful of West Coast dates in support of their new album, Sweet Evil Sun, which arrived in November via Napalm Records.

    The tour will set off March 10th in Seattle, and run through a March 17th date in San Diego, with support acts yet to be announced. Tickets for select shows are currently available here.

    Candlemass — featuring vocalist Johan Lanquist, lead guitarist Lars Johansson, rhythm guitarist
    Mappe Björkman, bassist Leif Edling and drummer Janne Lind — took 18 months to craft Sweet Evil Sun. Produced by Marcus Jidell, the record explores “themes of ambition and strife, hope and failure,” according to a statement.

    Related Video

    Sweet Evil Sun was named one of Heavy Consequence‘s Top Metal and Hard Rock Albums of 2022. In the year-end feature, writer Jordan Blum stated, “Gems such as ‘Wizard of the Vortex,’ ‘Devil Voodoo,’ and ‘Scandinavian Gods’ are toweringly powerful in all the right ways; in contrast, ‘When Death Sighs’ is relatively melodic ballad and ‘Goddess’ is punctuated by triumphant backing harmonies.”

    The album’s title track was also named one of Heavy Consequence’s Top Metal and Hard Rock Songs of 2022.

    See Candlemass’ West Coast dates below, and pick up tickets at this link.

    Candlemass 2023 West Coast Tour Dates:
    03/10 – Seattle, WA @ Substation
    03/11 – Portland, OR @ Star Theater
    03/14 – San Francisco, CA @ DNA
    03/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ 1720
    03/17 – San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick

    Candlemass Tour Poster 2023

