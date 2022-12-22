Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Cannibal Corpse’s Corpsegrinder Meets Mall Santa and Wins Stuffed Animals for Charity

The death metal vocalist is a known master at claw machine games

Advertisement
Corpsegrinder Santa and Stuffed Animals
Cannibal Corpse’s Corpsegrinder, via Instagram and Metal Blade
December 22, 2022 | 3:48pm ET

    Cannibal Corpse frontman George “Corpsegrinder” Fisher is spreading the cheer this holiday, posing with Santa at the mall before hitting his local Walmart to dominate the claw machine game for charity.

    Fisher took to Instagram to share the heartwarming content. In stark contrast to the gore-filled imagery and harrowing presence he projects as Corpsegrinder, the death metal vocalist showed off a softer side, beaming a big smile while Santa sat on his lap.

    “Merry Christmas ya filthy animals!!!” Fisher posted on Instagram. “…yours truly with the best Mall Santa ever!!!”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    With Christmas around the corner, Fisher then played the role of Santa himself, scoring a plethora of stuffed animals from the Walmart claw game to donate to charity.

    Along with photos of him with armfuls of plush toys, the singer wrote, “The last two trips to my local @walmart … have been very productive! More stuffed animals for donations!!! Happy Holidays!!!

    nw terror fest 2023 lineup
     Editor's Pick
    Northwest Terror Fest 2023 Lineup: Autopsy, YOB, Necrot, and More

    As it turns out, Corpsegrinder is a master of claw machines and has a history of donating his spoils to charity. He even spoke at length in a 2021 interview about his strategy and “secret” for winning what many consider a rigged game.

    Advertisement

    “I play the claw,” he said. “I’m like a kid at Disney; I’m looking what’s in there, and then I’m looking at how it’s sitting inside of there. Is there something on top of it? Do I have to move that? As soon as I see how the claw reacts, I’ll know if I’m gonna win.”

    On donating the prizes to charity, he added: “I just like to play the claw machines. I save up quarters, and when I win we gonna donate them for kids for Christmastime or whatever.”

    Below you can view Corpsegrinder’s Instagram posts.

Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Around The Web

Latest Stories

brian johnson ac dc future plans

Brian Johnson Has "Been Told Not to" Discuss AC/DC's Future Plans

December 22, 2022

Joe Stummer near Clash reunion

Joe Strummer's Widow Lucinda Tait on The Clash's Near Reunion and the Punk Icon's "Love of Humanity"

December 22, 2022

Life of Agony Sick of It All 2023 tour

Life of Agony and Sick of It All Announce 2023 North American Tour

December 21, 2022

Fred Durst wants to help Elon Musk run Twitter

Fix Stuff: Fred Durst and Limp Bizkit Offer to Help Elon Musk Run Twitter

December 21, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Cannibal Corpse's Corpsegrinder Meets Mall Santa and Wins Stuffed Animals for Charity

Menu Shop Search Newsletter