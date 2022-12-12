Caroline Polachek Announces 2023 Tour, Shares “Welcome to My Island” Video: Watch

Caroline Polachek has announced a 2023 tour across North America in support of her upcoming album, Desire, I Want to Turn into You. It will feature a rotating cast of openers including Sudan Archives, Alex G, Toro y Moi, Ethel Cain, and George Clanton.

“The Spiraling Tour” will kick off on April 14th in Philadelphia before making stops in Toronto, Los Angeles, Chicago, and more. It will wrap in New York City on May 20th. See the full schedule below.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, December 16th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster, with a pre-sale taking place one day earlier on December 15th (use access code CHEER). Ahead of the North American trek, Polachek will play a series of dates across the UK and Europe. Grab your seats for the UK leg here and the European dates here.

Advertisement

Related Video

To accompany the announcement, Polachek has shared the music video for her latest single, “Welcome to My Island.” Watch it below.

Desire, I Want to Turn into You is due out on February 14th. Though no official tracklist has been released, it reportedly includes the prior singles “Bunny Is a Rider,” “Billions,” and October’s “Sunset.” Pre-orders are ongoing.

Caroline Polachek 2023 Tour Dates:

02/10 – Brighton, UK @ Chalk

02/11 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds Beckett Student Union

02/12 – Oxford, UK @ 02 Academy Oxford

02/14 – London, UK @ Brixton Academy

02/15 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

02/16 – Bristol, UK @ Marble Factory

02/18 – Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel

02/20 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega

02/22 – Berlin, DE @ Huxleys

02/23 – Hamburg, DE @ Mojo Club

02/24 – Amsterdam, NL@ Paradiso

02/25 – Cologne, DE @ Kantine

02/27 – Antwerp, BE @ Trix

04/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall *

04/15 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner *

04/17 – Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre *

04/18 – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre *

04/19 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall *

04/21 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern *

04/22 – Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre *

04/24 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall ^

04/25 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater *

04/26 – Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum ^

04/28 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre #

04/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium #

05/01 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield %

05/04 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo #

05/08 – Vancouver, BC @ The Orpheum #

05/09 – Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom #

05/13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Block Party

05/14 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom &

05/16 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre !

05/17 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium !

05/19 – Washington D.C. @ The Anthem !

05/20 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall !

Advertisement

* = w/ George Clanton

^ = w/ Toro Y Moi

# = w/ Sudan Archives

% = w/ Magdalena Bay

& = w/ Alex G

! = w/ Ethel Cain