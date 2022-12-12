Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Caroline Polachek Announces 2023 Tour, Shares “Welcome to My Island” Video: Watch

With Sudan Archives, Alex G, and Ethel Cain serving as openers

Advertisement
Caroline Polachek 2023 North American The Spiraling Tour dates Welcome to My Island new video watch
Caroline Polachek, photo by Nedda Afsari
Follow
December 12, 2022 | 2:27pm ET

    Caroline Polachek has announced a 2023 tour across North America in support of her upcoming album, Desire, I Want to Turn into You. It will feature a rotating cast of openers including Sudan Archives, Alex G, Toro y Moi, Ethel Cain, and George Clanton.

    “The Spiraling Tour” will kick off on April 14th in Philadelphia before making stops in Toronto, Los Angeles, Chicago, and more. It will wrap in New York City on May 20th. See the full schedule below.

    Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, December 16th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster, with a pre-sale taking place one day earlier on December 15th (use access code CHEER). Ahead of the North American trek, Polachek will play a series of dates across the UK and Europe. Grab your seats for the UK leg here and the European dates here.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    To accompany the announcement, Polachek has shared the music video for her latest single, “Welcome to My Island.” Watch it below.

    Desire, I Want to Turn into You is due out on February 14th. Though no official tracklist has been released, it reportedly includes the prior singles “Bunny Is a Rider,” “Billions,”  and October’s “Sunset.” Pre-orders are ongoing.

    Caroline Polachek 2023 Tour Dates:
    02/10 – Brighton, UK @ Chalk
    02/11 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds Beckett Student Union
    02/12 – Oxford, UK @ 02 Academy Oxford
    02/14 – London, UK @ Brixton Academy
    02/15 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall
    02/16 – Bristol, UK @ Marble Factory
    02/18 – Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel
    02/20 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega
    02/22 – Berlin, DE @ Huxleys
    02/23 – Hamburg, DE @ Mojo Club
    02/24 – Amsterdam, NL@ Paradiso
    02/25 – Cologne, DE @ Kantine
    02/27 – Antwerp, BE @ Trix
    04/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall *
    04/15 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner *
    04/17 – Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre *
    04/18 – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre *
    04/19 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall *
    04/21 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern *
    04/22 – Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre *
    04/24 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall ^
    04/25 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater *
    04/26 – Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum ^
    04/28 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre #
    04/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium #
    05/01 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield %
    05/04 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo #
    05/08 – Vancouver, BC @ The Orpheum #
    05/09 – Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom #
    05/13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Block Party
    05/14 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom &
    05/16 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre !
    05/17 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium !
    05/19 – Washington D.C. @ The Anthem !
    05/20 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall !

    Advertisement

    * = w/ George Clanton
    ^ = w/ Toro Y Moi
    # = w/ Sudan Archives
    % = w/ Magdalena Bay
    & = w/ Alex G
    ! = w/ Ethel Cain

Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Taylor Swift tickets tour 2023 how to buy seats anti hero stream dates info presale

How to Get Tickets to Taylor Swift's 2023 Tour

December 12, 2022

David Cross 2023 Worst Daddy In The World North American Tour Dates

David Cross Announces 2023 Standup Tour

December 12, 2022

Zac Brown Band 2023 Out in the Middle north american tour dates

Zac Brown Band Announce 2023 North American Tour

December 12, 2022

iggy pop strung out johnny punk rock music news listen single stream

Iggy Pop Goes Synth Pop on New Single "Strung Out Johnny": Stream

December 12, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Caroline Polachek Announces 2023 Tour, Shares "Welcome to My Island" Video: Watch

Menu Shop Search Newsletter