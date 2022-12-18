Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Cecily Strong Leaving Saturday Night Live

"Tonight we send off one of the best to ever do it"

Advertisement
Cecily Strong leaving SNL
Cecily Strong on SNL (NBC)
December 17, 2022 | 10:56pm ET

    Cecily Strong has announced her imminent departure from Saturday Night Live.

    The longtime SNL cast member will bid farewell to the sketch comedy show during tonight’s Christmas episode. “Tonight we send off one of the best to ever do it,” SNL wrote in a social media post. “We’ll miss you, Cecily!”

    Strong joined SNL in 2012, and her 11 seasons on the show is tied with Kate McKinnon as the longest tenure for a female cast member in history.

    Related Video

    Strong had previously been rumored to be leaving SNL this past summer as part of a massive cast exodus that included McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney, Pete Davidson, Alex Moffat, Melissa Villaseñor, and Chris Redd. While she missed the first three episodes of SNL’s 48th season due to scheduling conflicts tied to her one-woman stage play The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe, Strong returned to Studio 8H on October 29th for the start of a six-episode final run.

    Advertisement

    Not counting Kenan Thompson and his absurd 20-season tenure, Weekend Update anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che are now the longest serving SNL cast member currently on the show (they’re on their 10th and ninth seasons, respectively). Mikey Day and Heidi Gardner are next, with seven and six seasons under their belts.

    Next up for Strong is Season 2 of her Apple TV+ comedy Schmigadoon!, co-starring Keenan- Michael Key.

Advertisement

More on this topic

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Murderville Christmas Special

Inside the Chaos and Cameos of Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery

December 15, 2022

dave chappelle attacker sentenced jail 270 days nine months isiah lee homeless lgbtq

Dave Chappelle Attacker Sentenced to Nine Months in Jail

December 15, 2022

chris farley adam sandler chris rock david spade dana carvey 25th anniversary death podcast fly on the wall saturday night live

Chris Rock, Adam Sandler, More Celebrate Chris Farley on 25th Anniversary of Death

December 14, 2022

Adam Sandler to tour in 2023

Adam Sandler Announces 2023 Standup Tour Dates

December 14, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Cecily Strong Leaving Saturday Night Live

Menu Shop Search Newsletter