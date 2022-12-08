Celine Dion diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome

Celine Dion has revealed that she’s been diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome, a rare and incurable neurological condition that causes muscles to stiffen progressively. As a result, Dione has canceled or postponed her upcoming tour dates.

“I’ve been dealing with problems with my health for a long time, and it’s been really difficult for me to face these challenges and to talk about everything that I’ve been going through,” Dion said in an Instagram video released on Thursday. “Recently, I’ve been diagnosed with a very rare neurological disorder called the stiff-person syndrome.”

“While we’re still learning about this rare condition, we now know this is what’s been causing all of the spasms that I’ve been having,” Dion explained. “Unfortunately, these spasms affect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I’m used to.”

While there is no known cure, stiff-person syndrome can be managed through medication, and Dion said she has has a “great team of doctors working alongside me to help me get better.”

As she focuses on her recovery, Dion has canceled her upcoming concerts scheduled between May and July 2023, while shows scheduled between February and April 2023 have been rescheduled to 2024. You can find more info on Dion’s website.