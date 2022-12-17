Billie Eilish kept the surprises coming during the third and final show of her mini-residency at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on Friday. After welcoming Dave Grohl and Phoebe Bridgers the previous evening, Eilish brought out Donald Glover for a rare live appearance as Childish Gambino. The two teamed up to perform “Redbone.” Watch fan-captured footage below.

Following the performance, Glover remained on stage to lead the crowd in wishing Eilish a happy birthday (the pop prodigy turns 21 years old on Sunday).

Friday night’s gig at the Forum marked Eilish’s final concert of 2022. However, she’s already lined up several dates in 2023, including headlining slots at Lollapalooza’s Latin American festivals and Osheaga in Montreal.

As for Glover, he’s mostly put his music career on hold in favor of acting and directing (prior to last night, he hadn’t performed live as Childish Gambino since 2019). After wrapping up the final season of Atlanta, Glover is set to star in a Hypno-Hustler film for Sony.

was so deeply unprepared for a childish gambino appearance at the billie concert pic.twitter.com/Yj3IN5yE8y Advertisement — Julie Greiner (@JulieAbridged) December 17, 2022