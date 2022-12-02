Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

Collective Soul’s Ed Roland catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk about Vibrate, the band’s 11th album.

The frontman takes us through writing a collection that finds him searching during a time of political and environmental turmoil, his style of songwriting, and channeling his heroes like Elton John, Paul McCartney, Jeff Lynee, and Tom Petty.

Roland also takes us back to 1997’s Disciplined Breakdown and the courtroom drama that preceded it while they were breaking up with their manager, as well as writing “She Said,” which would eventually make its way to the Scream 2 soundtrack. He then gives us news about the three albums they’ve already recorded along with a fourth that they’ll be recording this coming January at Elvis’ Palm Springs home studio.

Listen to Collective Soul’s Ed Roland discuss Vibrate above, or watch the chat via YouTube below. Then please be sure to like, review, and subscribe to KMW wherever you get your podcasts, and keep up to date with all our series by following the Consequence Podcast Network.