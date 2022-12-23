Menu
††† (Crosses) Release Cover of George Michael’s “One More Try”: Stream

Chino Moreno and Shaun Lopez offer a heartfelt take on the '80s pop song

crosses interview 2022 chuck doom split
Crosses’ Shaun Lopez and Chino Moreno, photo by Clemente Ruiz
December 23, 2022 | 10:32am ET

    ††† (Crosses) — the duo featuring Deftones vocalist Chino Moreno and producer/multi-instrumentalist Shaun Lopez — have released a cover of ’80s pop singer George Michael’s “One More Try,” coupled with an animated visualizer.

    The George Michael tune is part of the duo’s annual tradition of releasing a cover around the holidays. It began in 2020, when they unveiled a surprise cover of “The Beginning of the End” by Cause & Effect on Christmas Eve. They followed that up in 2021 with a cover of “Goodbye Horses” by Q Lazzarus.

    “One More Try” originally appeared on George Michael’s 1987 debut solo album, Faith. Crosses give the song a slightly darker feel — with synths, reverb and Moreno’s impassioned vocals — while maintaining its pop sensibility. The duo performed all of the instrumentation on the cover, as well as produced, recorded, and mixed it.

    The track follows Crosses’ PERMANENT.RADIANT EP, which dropped earlier this month, and a pair of one-off singles in “Initiation” and “Protection,” which arrived in March of this year. A press release for the George Michael cover teases “stay tuned,” so expect more surprises from the duo in 2023.

    ††† (Crosses) Release New EP PERMANENT.RADIANT: Stream

    Meanwhile, Crosses’ “Vivien” was ranked one of Heavy Consequence‘s Top 30 Metal and Hard Rock Songs of 2022. Find the full list here.

    Listen to Crosses’ cover of George Michael’s “One More Try” below.

