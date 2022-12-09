††† (Crosses) Release New EP PERMANENT.RADIANT: Stream

††† (Crosses) — the duo featuring Deftones singer Chino Moreno and producer/multi-instrumentalist Shaun Lopez — have released their much-anticipated new EP, PERMANENT.RADIANT, via Warner Records. The release marks their first proper collection of new material since 2014.

In addition to the release of PERMANENT.RADIANT, Crosses have unveiled a music video for the song “Holier.” The clip puts the protagonist, actress Thais Molon, in picturesque setting while being baptized, as well as popping up in places such as an old motel room, where Moreno and Lopez put on a performance.

PERMANENT.RADIANT offers an array of sounds and styles, from the ethereal chorus of “Sensation” to the deep groove of “Vivien.” In addition to traditional formats, the new release is available in limited addition colored vinyl via the band’s webstore.

Earlier this year, Moreno and Lopez spoke with Heavy Consequence, as Moreno discussed his love for ’80s new wave music. “Honestly, when I grew up, that music was like pop music in a way,” he began. “But the thing for me, I kind of felt my attachment to it was unique bcause I grew up where I didn’t really have any friends who listened to new wave music. A lot of the people that I went to elementary school with were into Michael Jackson. I like Michael Jackson, too, but that was more American pop — you know, Madonna, all that stuff, which I liked.”

He continued, “But [new wave] music to me, it was so far away, as a kid from south Sacramento. I couldn’t imagine what Europe and the UK was like. And I remember hearing Kraftwerk for the first time, and it just blew my mind. I was a kid just thinking this is music for robots. I grew up loving robots — I mean, I was obsessed with robots. And I was like, ‘This is music for robots, for the future,’ so I loved that, and it was like breakdancing music at the same time.”

Moreno and Lopez also recently opened up on the departure of former Crosses member Chuck Doom, with Moreno explaining, “He just really wasn’t present, he had other projects he was taking more interest in. There were two options: either we don’t do it at all, or we try it with just us two. We chose the latter.

While PERMANENT.RADIANT is the duo’s first set of original material in a decade, they did release two stand-alone singles earlier this year, “Initiation” and “Protection.” Listen to the full PERMANENT.RADIANT EP and watch the video for “Holier” below.