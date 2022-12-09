Menu
Danny Pudi on Community Movie, Mythic Quest, and Avatar: The Last Airbender

The actor takes us inside Season 3 of the Apple TV+ series and why his character relates to Wile E. Coyote

Danny Pudi Community Movie mystic quest podcast interview
Kyle Meredith with Danny Pudi (Apple TV+)
Consequence Staff
December 9, 2022 | 1:31pm ET

    Danny Pudi drops by to talk with Kyle Meredith about Season 3 of Mythic Quest — and also updates us on the Community movie.

    Related Video

    The actor tells us about directing a Mythic Quest episode for the first time, playing a reformed version of his character, and why he keeps Wile E. Coyote in mind when playing Brad. Pudi also discusses the progress on the Community movie, filming Avatar: The Last Airbender, and some of his favorite musicians (including Wu-Tang Clan, The Roots, A Tribe Called Quest, and Alan Parson Project’s Sirius — because the Chicago Bulls, of course).

    Listen to Danny Pudi chat about Mythic Quest, the Community movie, and more above, or watch the chat via the YouTube player below. Then please be sure to like, review, and subscribe to KMW wherever you get your podcasts, and keep up to date with all our series by following the Consequence Podcast Network.

Danny Pudi on Community Movie, Mythic Quest, and Avatar: The Last Airbender

