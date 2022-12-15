Menu
Dave Chappelle Attacker Sentenced to Nine Months in Jail

Isaiah Lee tackled Chappelle during a May set at Netflix Is a Joke Fest

Dave Chappelle, photo via Mathieu Bitton/Netflix
December 15, 2022 | 12:44pm ET

    Isaiah Lee, the man who attacked comedian Dave Chappelle on stage at the Hollywood Bow in May, has pleaded no contest and been sentenced to 270 days in a county jail, Deadline reports. Lee was charged with misdemeanor counts of battery and entering a restricted area during a live event.

    The 24-year-old is currently locked up on an unrelated charge, with authorities alleging that he stabbed his roommate at a transitional housing facility last year. His lawyers has sought to place him in a pretrial intervention program designed to help people with behavioral or mental health issues, but the judge rejected the request.

    Chappelle had been performing at Netflix Is a Joke Fest when Lee stormed the stage and attempted to tackle him. Chappelle was brought to the ground but escaped unharmed, and security quickly subdued Lee. “As unfortunate and unsettling as the incident was, Chappelle went on with the show,” the comedian’s representatives said in a statement the next day. “Jamie Foxx and Chris Rock helped calm the crowd with humor before Chappelle introduced the last and featured musical guests for the evening.”

    Related Video

    At the time of the attack, Lee allegedly told Chappelle that he was trying to raise awareness around gentrification. But in a later interview with the New York Post, Lee cited Chappelle’s history of disparaging remarks aimed at the LGBTQ community. “I identify as bisexual… And I wanted him to know what he said was triggering,” he said. “I wanted him to know that next time, he should consider first running his material by people it could affect.”

    Lee will return to court January 19th to face charges that he tried to kill his former roommate.

