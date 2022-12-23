Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin are back to celebrate the fifth day of Hanukkah, and this time around, they’ve teamed up with Beck to perform his 2005 track “E-Pro.”

The performance was recorded in front of a live audience at the Largo in Los Angeles earlier this month for the third annual edition of Grohl and Kurstin’s The Hanukkah Sessions, which celebrates the religious festival with covers of songs by Jewish musicians. Watch below.

Thus far, Season 3 of The Hanukkah Sessions has featured covers of Blood, Sweat & Tears’ “Spinning Wheel” with Judd Apatow, “Get the Party Started” with P!nk, 10cc’s “The Things We Do for Love” with Kurstin and Inara George, and Janis Ian’s “At Seventeen” with Grohl’s almost 17-year-old daughter Violet.

This isn’t the first time Grohl, Beck, and Kurstin have appeared together on stage this year. In August, they covered Seals and Crofts’ “Summer Breeze” with Tenacious D and John C. Reilly as part of Apatow’s Victims First fundraiser, which also took place at the Largo.

Separately, Beck made a cameo during one of Gorillaz’s LA shows in September, when he joined the band to perform 2020’s “The Valley of the Pagans” and assisted them with the world premiere of “Possession Island.”