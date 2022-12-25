Another night of Hanukkah has passed, which means Dave Grohl has gifted us with another performance in his annual Hanukkah Sessions: This time, he’s tapped Jack Black for a cover of “The Spirit of Radio” by Rush. As with all the performances throughout the week, it was taped in front of a live audience in Los Angeles at Largo at the Coronet. Watch it below.

In a note accompanying the cover’s release, Grohl wrote, “Geddy Lee’s mother was so proud of her son that she put Rush posters up all over their family store and gave away Rush albums to kids who didn’t have money to buy them. In tribute to that proud Jewish mother, we give you — free of charge— ‘The Spirit Of Radio’ featuring Jack Black!”

The 2022 iteration of Grohl’s and Greg Kurstin’s Hanukkah Sessions has also featured covers of of Blood, Sweat & Tears’ “Spinning Wheel” with Judd Apatow, “Get the Party Started” with P!nk, 10cc’s “The Things We Do for Love” with Inara George, Janis Ian’s “At Seventeen” with Grohl’s almost 17-year-old daughter Violet, “E-Pro” with Beck, and Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ “Heads Will Roll” with Karen O.