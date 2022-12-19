For the third year running, Dave Grohl is celebrating Hanukkah by teaming up with friend and producer Greg Kurstin to cover songs made famous by Jewish artists.

This time around, Grohl and Kurstin recorded their covers in front of a live audience at the Largo in Los Angeles earlier this month. To kick things off, they’ve shared a performance of Blood, Sweat & Tears’ “Spinning Wheel” as performed by Judd Apatow. Watch it below.

According to Variety, other performers included P!NK, Violet Grohl, Beck, Karen O, Jack Black, and Kyle Gass. Proceeds from the event benefited the Anti-Defamation League.

Launched in 2020, the inaugural Hanukkah Sessions included covers of Beastie Boys (“Sabotage”), Drake (“Hotline Bling”), Mountain (“Mississippi Queen”), Peaches (“Fuck the Pain Away”), Bob Dylan (“Rainy Day Women #12 & 35”), Elastica (“Connection”), The Knack (“Frustrated”), and The Velvet Underground (“Rock and Roll”).

For Season 2, Grohl and Kurstin put their stamp on songs by Lisa Loeb (“Stay (I Missed You)”), Ramones (“Blitzkrieg Bop”), Barry Manilow (“Copacabana”), Van Halen (“Jump”), Amy Winehouse (“Take the Box”), Billy Joel (“Big Shot”), The Clash (“Train in Vain”), and KISS (“Rock and Roll All Nite”).

The first two seasons are currently available to stream on all major DSPs.