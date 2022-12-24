Menu
Dave Grohl and Karen O Perform Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ “Heads Will Roll”: Watch

For the sixth night of Grohl and Greg Kurstin's Hanukkah Sessions

Karen O and Dave Grohl
Karen O and Dave Grohl (YouTube)
December 23, 2022 | 7:41pm ET

    The dreidel won’t be the only thing rolling on the floor this Festival of Lights: For the sixth night of his 2022 Hanukkah Sessions, Dave Grohl recruited Karen O of Yeah Yeah Yeahs for a rousing rendition of her band’s party anthem “Heads Will Roll.” As with all the performances throughout the week, it was taped in front of a live audience in Los Angeles at Largo at the Coronet. Check it out below.

    The 2022 iteration of Grohl’s and Greg Kurstin’s Hanukkah Sessions has also featured covers of of Blood, Sweat & Tears’ “Spinning Wheel” with Judd Apatow, “Get the Party Started” with P!nk, 10cc’s “The Things We Do for Love” with Inara George, Janis Ian’s “At Seventeen” with Grohl’s almost 17-year-old daughter Violet, and “E-Pro” with Beck.

    As for Yeah Yeah Yeahs, they recently returned with Cool It Downtheir first album in nine years and one of our favorites of 2022.

