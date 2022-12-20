Menu
Dave Grohl Plays Rarity “Marigold” for First Time in over a Decade: Watch

The deep cut is the only song released by both Nirvana and Foo Fighters

Dave Grohl, photo by David Brendan Hall
December 20, 2022 | 4:08pm ET

    Foo Fighters fans must have been extra good this year, because Santa Foo Dave Grohl has dropped an extra special gift down the musical chimney in the form of a live performance of the rarity “Marigold,” his first such performance since 2010.

    “Marigold” was first recorded for Grohl’s solo project Late! in 1992. It appeared as a B-side on Nirvana’s “Heart-Shaped Box” single, and was released by Foo Fighters on the live album Skin and Bones in 2006, earning it the distinction as the only song to be droped by both of Grohl’s blockbuster bands.

    Grohl dusted it off for Letters to Santa: The 24 Hour Comedy and Music Marathon, which provides toys, basic necessities, and cash to needy families around Chicago. He followed that up with an acoustic rendition of “New Way Home,” then “Skin and Bones,” “Times Like These,” and the encore that everyone knew was coming, “Everlong.” At the end of the set he auctioned off a drum for charity. Check out a clip below.

    Elsewhere in the Grohl-verse, he and Greg Kurstin have been releasing tracks from the third annual Hanukkah Sessions. So far, they’ve covered Blood, Sweat & Tears’ “Spinning Wheel” with Judd Apatow and “Get the Party Started” with P!nk.

