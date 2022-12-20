For the second night of Hanukkah, Dave Grohl has shared a performance of “Get the Party Started” with P!NK and his friend and producer Greg Kurstin. The cover was recorded in front of a live audience at the Largo in Los Angeles on December 5th.

2022 marks the third year Grohl and Kurstin have celebrated Hanukkah with covers of songs by famous Jewish artists. Before their duet, P!NK simply stated, “My name’s Alecia [Hart]. I’m a Jew.” Watch the performance below.

Just two months earlier, P!NK shared the stage with Grohl during Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins tribute concert in LA. P!NK performed multiple songs during the all-star event, including team-ups with Nancy Wilson for “Barracuda” and members of Queen for “Somebody to Love.”

On Sunday night, Grohl kicked off Season 3 of The Hanukkah Sessions by sharing his performance of Blood, Sweat & Tears’ “Spinning Wheel” with Judd Apatow. Per Variety, other performers at the live show included Violet Grohl, Beck, Karen O, Jack Black, and Kyle Gass. Proceeds from the concert went to the Anti-Defamation League.

The inaugural Hanukkah Sessions in 2020 featured covers of Beastie Boys (“Sabotage”), Drake (“Hotline Bling”), Mountain (“Mississippi Queen”), Peaches (“Fuck the Pain Away”), Bob Dylan (“Rainy Day Women #12 & 35”), Elastica (“Connection”), The Knack (“Frustrated”), and The Velvet Underground (“Rock and Roll”). Last year, Grohl and Kurstin took on tracks by Lisa Loeb (“Stay (I Missed You)”), Ramones (“Blitzkrieg Bop”), Barry Manilow (“Copacabana”), Van Halen (“Jump”), Amy Winehouse (“Take the Box”), Billy Joel (“Big Shot”), The Clash (“Train in Vain”), and KISS (“Rock and Roll All Nite”).