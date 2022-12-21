Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Dave Grohl, Greg Kurstin, and Inara George Cover 10cc’s “The Things We Do for Love” for Hanukkah: Watch

The third night of Hanukkah and the third song in the Hanukkah Sessions

Advertisement
December 20, 2022 | 10:05pm ET

    Grab the shamash and crank up the volume, night has fallen on the third day of Hanukkah and Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin are back with another entry in their annual Hanukkah Sessions cover series.This time around, the duo teamed up with Kurstin’s The Bird and the Bee bandmate Inara George to shine a light on 10cc’s “The Things We Do for Love.”

    This is the third annual edition of the Hanukkah Sessions, which are committed to celebrating the life and work of Jewish musicians. “The Things We Do for Love” served double duty, both honoring 10ccs only constant member Graham Gouldman, as well as Grammy-winning producer Brooks Arthur, who died earlier this year and to whom this song was dedicated. Check it out below.

    Previously during the 2022 Hanukkah Sessions, Grohl and Kurstin covered “Spinning Wheel” with Judd Apatow and “Get the Party Started” with P!nk, and all of the performances were taped  in front of a live audience in Los Angeles at Largo at the Coronet.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Last year, George and Kurstin celebrated the end of Hannukkah and the beginning of Christmas season with a performance of “Little Drummer Man” featuring medium drummer man Grohl.

Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Around The Web

Latest Stories

dave grohl marigold letters to santa foo fighters nirvana watch stream

Dave Grohl Plays Rarity "Marigold" for First Time in over a Decade: Watch

December 20, 2022

Joe Strummer tribute show 2022

Musicians to Mark 20th Anniversary of Joe Strummer's Passing by Busking in Front of NYC Mural

December 20, 2022

bob dylan eminem metallica wu tang clan philosophy of modern song interview music

Bob Dylan Says He's a Fan of Eminem, Metallica, and Wu-Tang Clan

December 20, 2022

Iron Maiden's Nicko McBrain cancer battle

Iron Maiden's Nicko McBrain Quietly Battled Laryngeal Cancer a Couple Years Ago

December 20, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Dave Grohl, Greg Kurstin, and Inara George Cover 10cc's "The Things We Do for Love" for Hanukkah: Watch

Menu Shop Search Newsletter