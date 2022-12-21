Grab the shamash and crank up the volume, night has fallen on the third day of Hanukkah and Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin are back with another entry in their annual Hanukkah Sessions cover series.This time around, the duo teamed up with Kurstin’s The Bird and the Bee bandmate Inara George to shine a light on 10cc’s “The Things We Do for Love.”

This is the third annual edition of the Hanukkah Sessions, which are committed to celebrating the life and work of Jewish musicians. “The Things We Do for Love” served double duty, both honoring 10ccs only constant member Graham Gouldman, as well as Grammy-winning producer Brooks Arthur, who died earlier this year and to whom this song was dedicated. Check it out below.

Previously during the 2022 Hanukkah Sessions, Grohl and Kurstin covered “Spinning Wheel” with Judd Apatow and “Get the Party Started” with P!nk, and all of the performances were taped in front of a live audience in Los Angeles at Largo at the Coronet.

Advertisement

Related Video

Last year, George and Kurstin celebrated the end of Hannukkah and the beginning of Christmas season with a performance of “Little Drummer Man” featuring medium drummer man Grohl.