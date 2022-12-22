Dave Grohl Covers Janis Ian’s “At Seventeen” with Almost-17-Year-Old Daughter Violet: Watch

Though the pipes she flaunted at September’s Taylor Hawkins tribute concerts belie her youth, Violet Grohl will celebrate her 17th birthday in a few months. She and her dad Dave Grohl covered Janis Ian’s apty-titled “At Seventeen” for the fourth night of the elder Grohl’s 2022 Hanukkah Sessions.

Now on its third year, Grohl’s Hanukkah Sessions are meant to highlight the legacies of iconic Jewish musicians; Ian absolutely fits the bill, and we can’t think of few songs more heartwrenching for a father-daughter cover than the folk artist’s 1975 magnum opus. Watch the video of their performance below.

The 2022 iteration of Grohl’s Hanukkah Sessions previously featured covers of Blood, Sweat & Tears’ “Spinning Wheel” with Judd Apatow and Greg Kurstin, “Get the Party Started” with P!nk, and 10cc’s “The Things We Do for Love” with Kurstin and Inara George. All of the performances were taped in front of a live audience in Los Angeles at Largo at the Coronet.

Violet also teamed up with her dad last Hanukkah to cover Amy Winehouse’s “Take the Box.”