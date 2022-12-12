David Cross Announces 2023 Standup Tour

David Cross has announced a 2023 standup tour with Sean Patton as his special guest.

The “Worst Daddy in the World Tour” kicks off on March 2nd in Portland ahead of dates in Los Angeles, Toronto, Chicago, and more. It will close out in Nashville on May 20th. See the full schedule below.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, December 16th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. A Live Nation pre-sale begins on Thursday, December 15th at the same time.

Earlier this year, Cross released his latest standup special, I’m from the Future, after guesting on HBO Max’s 2021 miniseries Station Eleven. Next up, he will reunite with Bob Odenkirk for Guru Nation, their scripted mockumentary series coming to Paramount+.

David Cross 2022-2023 Tour Dates:

12/15 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

01/03 – Brooklyn, NY @ Union Hall

01/06 – Brooklyn, NY @ Littlefield (Tinder Live!)

01/18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Union Hall

01/30 – Brooklyn, NY @ Union Hall

03/02 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

03/03 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

03/04 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

03/10 – Albany, NY @ The Egg

03/11 – Tarrytown, NY @ Tarrytown Music Hall

03/12 – Buffalo, NY @ Asbury Hall – Babeville

03/17 – Iowa City, IA @ Englert Civic Theatre

03/18 – Omaha, NE @ The Admiral Theater

03/19 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre

03/21 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

03/22 – Sacramento, CA @ Crest Theatre

03/23 – San Francisco, CA @ Palace of Fine Arts Theatre

03/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Palace Theatre

03/25 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

03/29 – Austin, TX @ The Paramount Theatre

03/30 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

03/31 – Dallas, TX @ The Texas Theatre

04/01 – New Orleans, LA @ The Joy Theater

04/05 – St. Louis, MO @ The Sheldon Concert Hall

04/06 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

04/13 – Knoxville, TN @ Bijou Theatre

04/14 – Columbia, SC @ The Senate

04/15 – Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall

04/18 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City Bham

04/21 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre and Ballroom

04/22 – Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall

04/23 – Montreal, QC @ Theatre Corona

04/27 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

04/28 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

04/29 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

05/04 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre

05/05 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

05/06 – Boston, MA @ The Wilbur

05/10 – Madison, WI @ Barrymore Theatre

05/11 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom

05/12 – St. Paul, MN @ Fitzgerald Theater

05/13 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

05/18 – Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre

05/19 – Bloomington, IN @ Buskirk-Chumley Theater

05/20 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works