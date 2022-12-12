Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

David Cross Announces 2023 Standup Tour

Sean Patton will serve as the special guest

Advertisement
David Cross 2023 Worst Daddy In The World North American Tour Dates
Photo courtesy of David Cross
Follow
December 12, 2022 | 1:22pm ET

    David Cross has announced a 2023 standup tour with Sean Patton as his special guest.

    The “Worst Daddy in the World Tour” kicks off on March 2nd in Portland ahead of dates in Los Angeles, Toronto, Chicago, and more. It will close out in Nashville on May 20th. See the full schedule below.

    Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, December 16th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. A Live Nation pre-sale begins on Thursday, December 15th at the same time.

    Advertisement

    Earlier this year, Cross released his latest standup special, I’m from the Future, after guesting on HBO Max’s 2021 miniseries Station Eleven. Next up, he will reunite with Bob Odenkirk for Guru Nation, their scripted mockumentary series coming to Paramount+.

    David Cross 2022-2023 Tour Dates:
    12/15 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
    01/03 – Brooklyn, NY @ Union Hall
    01/06 – Brooklyn, NY @ Littlefield (Tinder Live!)
    01/18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Union Hall
    01/30 – Brooklyn, NY @ Union Hall
    03/02 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
    03/03 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre
    03/04 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
    03/10 – Albany, NY @ The Egg
    03/11 – Tarrytown, NY @ Tarrytown Music Hall
    03/12 – Buffalo, NY @ Asbury Hall – Babeville
    03/17 – Iowa City, IA @ Englert Civic Theatre
    03/18 – Omaha, NE @ The Admiral Theater
    03/19 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre
    03/21 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
    03/22 – Sacramento, CA @ Crest Theatre
    03/23 – San Francisco, CA @ Palace of Fine Arts Theatre
    03/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Palace Theatre
    03/25 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
    03/29 – Austin, TX @ The Paramount Theatre
    03/30 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
    03/31 – Dallas, TX @ The Texas Theatre
    04/01 – New Orleans, LA @ The Joy Theater
    04/05 – St. Louis, MO @ The Sheldon Concert Hall
    04/06 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
    04/13 – Knoxville, TN @ Bijou Theatre
    04/14 – Columbia, SC @ The Senate
    04/15 – Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall
    04/18 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City Bham
    04/21 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre and Ballroom
    04/22 – Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall
    04/23 – Montreal, QC @ Theatre Corona
    04/27 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
    04/28 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
    04/29 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
    05/04 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre
    05/05 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
    05/06 – Boston, MA @ The Wilbur
    05/10 – Madison, WI @ Barrymore Theatre
    05/11 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom
    05/12 – St. Paul, MN @ Fitzgerald Theater
    05/13 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
    05/18 – Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre
    05/19 – Bloomington, IN @ Buskirk-Chumley Theater
    05/20 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

Advertisement

More on this topic

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Taylor Swift tickets tour 2023 how to buy seats anti hero stream dates info presale

How to Get Tickets to Taylor Swift's 2023 Tour

December 12, 2022

Caroline Polachek 2023 North American The Spiraling Tour dates Welcome to My Island new video watch

Caroline Polachek Announces 2023 Tour, Shares "Welcome to My Island" Video: Watch

December 12, 2022

Zac Brown Band 2023 Out in the Middle north american tour dates

Zac Brown Band Announce 2023 North American Tour

December 12, 2022

iggy pop strung out johnny punk rock music news listen single stream

Iggy Pop Goes Synth Pop on New Single "Strung Out Johnny": Stream

December 12, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

David Cross Announces 2023 Standup Tour

Menu Shop Search Newsletter