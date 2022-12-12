David Cross Announces 2023 Standup Tour

David Cross has announced a 2023 standup tour with Sean Patton as his special guest.
The “Worst Daddy in the World Tour” kicks off on March 2nd in Portland ahead of dates in Los Angeles, Toronto, Chicago, and more. It will close out in Nashville on May 20th. See the full schedule below.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, December 16th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. A Live Nation pre-sale begins on Thursday, December 15th at the same time.
Earlier this year, Cross released his latest standup special, I’m from the Future, after guesting on HBO Max’s 2021 miniseries Station Eleven. Next up, he will reunite with Bob Odenkirk for Guru Nation, their scripted mockumentary series coming to Paramount+.
David Cross 2022-2023 Tour Dates:
12/15 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
01/03 – Brooklyn, NY @ Union Hall
01/06 – Brooklyn, NY @ Littlefield (Tinder Live!)
01/18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Union Hall
01/30 – Brooklyn, NY @ Union Hall
03/02 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
03/03 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre
03/04 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
03/10 – Albany, NY @ The Egg
03/11 – Tarrytown, NY @ Tarrytown Music Hall
03/12 – Buffalo, NY @ Asbury Hall – Babeville
03/17 – Iowa City, IA @ Englert Civic Theatre
03/18 – Omaha, NE @ The Admiral Theater
03/19 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre
03/21 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
03/22 – Sacramento, CA @ Crest Theatre
03/23 – San Francisco, CA @ Palace of Fine Arts Theatre
03/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Palace Theatre
03/25 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
03/29 – Austin, TX @ The Paramount Theatre
03/30 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
03/31 – Dallas, TX @ The Texas Theatre
04/01 – New Orleans, LA @ The Joy Theater
04/05 – St. Louis, MO @ The Sheldon Concert Hall
04/06 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
04/13 – Knoxville, TN @ Bijou Theatre
04/14 – Columbia, SC @ The Senate
04/15 – Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall
04/18 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City Bham
04/21 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre and Ballroom
04/22 – Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall
04/23 – Montreal, QC @ Theatre Corona
04/27 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
04/28 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
04/29 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
05/04 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre
05/05 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
05/06 – Boston, MA @ The Wilbur
05/10 – Madison, WI @ Barrymore Theatre
05/11 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom
05/12 – St. Paul, MN @ Fitzgerald Theater
05/13 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
05/18 – Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre
05/19 – Bloomington, IN @ Buskirk-Chumley Theater
05/20 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works