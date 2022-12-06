Death Grips Announce 2023 North American Tour

Death Grips have announced their first North American tour in more than four years.

Beginning in May, Stefan Burnett, Zach Hill, and Andy Morin will return to the road for a 27-date outing that includes headlining shows in Denver, Los Angeles, Brooklyn, and Austin, as well as festival appearances at Riot Fest in Chicago and Sick New World in Las Vegas.

Tickets for Death Grips’ newly announced headlining shows go on sale Friday, December 9th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. A Live Nation pre-sale is set for Thursday, December 8th (use access code CHEER).

Related Video

Death Grips released their last album, Year of the Snitch, in 2018. In the time since then, they’ve shared a 2019 mix called Gmail and the Restraining Orders in celebration of Warp Records’ 30th anniversary. Last year, drummer Zach Hill remixed Danny Elfman’s “Kick Me” and also started a new band called Undo K from Hot, which released their debut album, G​.​A​.​S. Get a Star. In May of this year, Death Grips hinted at their impending return by sharing a brief video clip on social media. They followed up in July by bringing their 2011 EP Live from Death Valley to streaming services.

Advertisement

Death Grips 2022 Tour Dates:

05/04 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

05/05 – Vancouver, BC @ Harbour Event & Convention Centre

05/06 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

05/08 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center

05/09 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

05/11 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

05/12 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

05/13 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sick New World.

05/16 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

05/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

05/18 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory Santa Ana

09/13 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore

9/16 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest

09/17 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit

09/18 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

09/20 – Boston @ House of Blues

09/21 – New York, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

09/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

09/25 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

09/26 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

09/28 – Orlando, FL @ The Vanguard

09/29 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live at the Backyard

09/30 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

10/02 – New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore New Orleans

10/03 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center

10/05 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

10/06 – Dallas, TX @ Southside Ballroom