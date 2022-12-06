Menu
Death Grips Announce 2023 North American Tour

The band's first outing in four years

Death Grips 2023
Death Grips, photo courtesy of band
December 6, 2022 | 12:00pm ET

    Death Grips have announced their first North American tour in more than four years.

    Beginning in May, Stefan Burnett, Zach Hill, and Andy Morin will return to the road for a 27-date outing that includes headlining shows in Denver, Los Angeles, Brooklyn, and Austin, as well as festival appearances at Riot Fest in Chicago and Sick New World in Las Vegas.

    Tickets for Death Grips’ newly announced headlining shows go on sale Friday, December 9th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. A Live Nation pre-sale is set for Thursday, December 8th (use access code CHEER).

    Death Grips released their last album, Year of the Snitch, in 2018. In the time since then, they’ve shared a 2019 mix called Gmail and the Restraining Orders in celebration of Warp Records’ 30th anniversary. Last year, drummer Zach Hill remixed Danny Elfman’s “Kick Me” and also started a new band called Undo K from Hot, which released their debut album, G​.​A​.​S. Get a Star. In May of this year, Death Grips hinted at their impending return by sharing a brief video clip on social media. They followed up in July by bringing their 2011 EP Live from Death Valley to streaming services.

    Death Grips 2022 Tour Dates:
    05/04 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
    05/05 – Vancouver, BC @ Harbour Event & Convention Centre
    05/06 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
    05/08 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center
    05/09 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
    05/11 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
    05/12 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
    05/13 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sick New World.
    05/16 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
    05/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
    05/18 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory Santa Ana
    09/13 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore
    9/16 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest
    09/17 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit
    09/18 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
    09/20 – Boston @ House of Blues
    09/21 – New York, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
    09/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
    09/25 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl Nashville
    09/26 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre
    09/28 – Orlando, FL @ The Vanguard
    09/29 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live at the Backyard
    09/30 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live
    10/02 – New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore New Orleans
    10/03 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center
    10/05 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s
    10/06 – Dallas, TX @ Southside Ballroom

