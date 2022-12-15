Death Stranding to Be Adapted into Feature Film

Death Stranding, the blockbuster 2019 video game from Hideo Kojima, is being adapted into a feature film, Variety reports.

Kojima’s action epic followed courier Sam Porter Bridges, voiced and with the likeness of The Walking Dead‘s Norman Reedus, as he attempted to connect isolated colonies following a cataclysmic event that left killer creatures roaming the world. The new film comes from Kojima Productions in partnership with Hammerstone Studios (Barbarian).

“I couldn’t be more excited about this new partnership with Hammerstone Studios,” Kojima said in a statement. “This is a pivotal moment for the franchise and I’m really looking forward to collaborating with them in bringing Death Stranding to the big screen.”

The original game featured an A-list cast and co-starred Mads Mikkelsen, Léa Seydoux, Guillermo del Toro, Nicolas Winding Refn, and Margaret Qualley. No word yet on if Reedus or any other cast members will be reprising their roles. But if the film is a hit, it may have franchise potential, especially after Kojima announced the game Death Stranding 2 at last week’s 2022 Video Game Awards.

This is just the latest film and TV adaptation from the world of video games, following HBO’s Last of Us series, out in January, as well as Netflix’s live-action Gears of War movie, a BioShock adaptation, and Prime Video’s God of War series.