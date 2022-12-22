Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Movie Studios Can Be Sued for Deceptive Trailers, Judge Rules

The case involved the film Yesterday, which featured Ana de Armas in the trailer even though she was cut from the film

Advertisement
movie studios sued deceptive trailers ana de armas yesterday universal pictures
Dune (Warner Bros. Pictures), Yesterday (Universal Pictures), Suicide Squad (Warner Bros. Pictures)
December 22, 2022 | 12:30pm ET

    US District Judge Stephen Wilson has sided with two Ana de Armas’ fans in a lawsuit against Universal Pictures, Variety reports, ruling that movie studios can be sued for deceptive trailers under the California False Adverting Law and the state’s Unfair Competition Law.

    The plaintiffs rented the 2019 film Yesterday after seeing de Armas in the trailer, only to find that all of her scenes had been cut before the film’s release. They then sued Universal, who tried to get the lawsuit thrown out under the free speech protections granted by the First Amendment.

    “Universal is correct that trailers involve some creativity and editorial discretion, but this creativity does not outweigh the commercial nature of a trailer,” Wilson wrote in his December 20th decision. “At its core, a trailer is an advertisement designed to sell a movie by providing consumers with a preview of the movie.”

    Universal’s lawyers argued that classifying trailers as “commercial speech” opened movie studios to liability any time consumers were unhappy with the film. Outcries against trailers have become increasingly common, with recent films like Suicide Squad (2016) and Dune (2021) eliciting backlash for prominently featuring actors — Jared Leto’s Joker and Zendaya’s Chani, respectively — who were in those films for less than 10 minutes each.

    “Under Plaintiffs’ reasoning, a trailer would be stripped of full First Amendment protection and subject to burdensome litigation anytime a viewer claimed to be disappointed with whether and how much of any person or scene they saw in the trailer was in the final film; with whether the movie fit into the kind of genre they claimed to expect; or any of an unlimited number of disappointments a viewer could claim,” Universal’s lawyers argued.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    But Wilson sought to limit his ruling only to cases where a “significant portion” of “reasonable consumers” could be misled. “The Court’s holding is limited to representations as to whether an actress or scene is in the movie, and nothing else,” the judge wrote, ruling that reasonable consumers of the Yesterday trailer would expect de Armas be in the film.

Advertisement

More on this topic

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Muppet Christmas Carol When Love Is Gone

The Muppet Christmas Carol Was Right to Cut Its Worst Song

December 22, 2022

Joseph Gordon-Levitt Glass Onion Cameo

Joseph Gordon-Levitt's Cameo in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Explained in 90 Seconds or Less

December 22, 2022

Top Gun Maverick stream Tom Cruise Miles Teller bluray dvd release date vod watch

How to Watch Top Gun: Maverick on Streaming

December 21, 2022

Oscars 2023: LCD Soundsystem, Mitski and David Byrne, Taylor Swift on Shortlist for Best Original Song

Oscars 2023: LCD Soundsystem, Mitski and David Byrne, Taylor Swift on Shortlist for Best Original Song

December 21, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Movie Studios Can Be Sued for Deceptive Trailers, Judge Rules

Menu Shop Search Newsletter