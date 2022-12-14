Decisive Pink (Angel Deradoorian and Kate NV) Drop Debut Single “Haffmilch Holiday”: Stream

Former Dirty Projectors multi-instrumentalist Angel Deradoorian and current Glintshake singer Kate NV have formed a new project called Decisive Pink. To mark their signing to Fire Records, they’ve shared their debut single, “Haffmilch Holiday.” Listen to the duo’s first track below.

Both Deradoorian and Kate NV are known for playing guitar, but Decisive Pink build their sound through the layering of modular synthesizers. “Haffmilch Holiday” hearkens back to the earliest electronic music, with a few initial computerized beeps giving way to robotic percussion and reverb-drenched vocals. The single was inspired by Decisive Pink’s time recording their debut album in Köln, where every morning they would walk to a local coffee shop and order haffmilch cappuccino.

In a statement, Decisive Pink explained that their morning ritual “inspired the desire to to be free from the daily grind of societal pressures and to take in the little joys that all humans appreciate.” As such, “Haffmilch Holiday” rejects grind culture as the duo sing, “I just want silence/ I want to play/ Dancing outside on the grass/ My own holiday.”

Deradoorian left Dirty Projectors in 2012 to pursue a solo career. Her last album was 2020’s Find the Sun, and earlier this year, she covered Black Sabbath’s “Children of the Grave” with Nick Zinner, Brad Truax, Greg Fox, and Mick Bar. Meanwhile, Kate NV has a solo career of her own. Earlier this year, she released the charity album bouquet.