Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe Announce Summer 2023 US Tour Dates with Alice Cooper

Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe have added a run of summer 2023 US dates to their co-headlining tour, with special guest Alice Cooper.

The six US concerts will kick off August 5th in Syracuse, New York, and run through an August 18th stop in El Paso, Texas.

Platinum, fan-club, and VIP pre-sales begin Friday (December 9th) at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Citi cardmembers will have access to a pre-sale beginning next Tuesday (December 13th) at 10 a.m. local time, while a Live Nation pre-sale launches next Thursday (December 15th) at 10 a.m. local time (using the code CHEER). The general public sale goes live next Friday (December 16th) at 10 a.m. local time.

The newly US dates will follow a pair of previously announced Atlantic City warm-up shows on February 10th and 11th (sans Alice Cooper as support), which will precede the international run of what Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe have simply dubbed “The World Tour.”

“After finally getting back on the road this past summer, we’re beyond thrilled to bring this massive tour to a global audience including some special dates in America!” said Joe Elliott of Def Leppard in a press release.

Added Mötley Crüe said in a joint statement: “We had an incredible time playing ‘The Stadium Tour’ in North America this [past] summer and we truly can’t wait to take the show around the globe with ‘The World Tour’ in 2023. Crüeheads get ready because we have a few amazing US dates set for you!”

Below you can see a full list of Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe’s US dates for their upcoming tour. Get tickets here.

Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe’s 2023 US Tour Dates:

02/10 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

02/11 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

08/05 – Syracuse, NY @ JMA Wireless Dome *

08/08 – Columbus, OH @ Ohio Stadium *

08/11 – Fargo, ND @ Fargodome *

08/13 – Omaha, NE @ Charles Schwab Field Omaha *

08/16 – Tulsa, OK @ H.A. Chapman Stadium *

08/18 – El Paso, TX @ Sun Bowl Stadium *

* = w/ Alice Cooper