Song of the Week: Rosalía Recruits Cardi B for Revved-Up “DESPECHÁ” Remix

This week, Rosalía and Cardi B stave off winter blues with a reimagined version of MOTOMAMI+ cut "DESPECHÁ."

Good news, everyone: The MOTOMAMI era doesn’t appear to be ending any time soon.

Rosalía has recruited Cardi B for a new remix of “DESPECHÁ,” which was initially a cut off the expanded MOTOMAMI+ and has since become a lively, upbeat staple of the global pop artist’s live shows. This marks the first time the two chart-toppers have teamed up — in a recent interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music, Rosalía shared, “Since long ago, I wanted to make music with her… Her energy’s super pure and strong.” Cardi does, in fact, sound right at home over the alluring, addictive mambo beat.

The word “despechá” itself has a few different translations — it can mean to enrage, or to spite. When the song was first released, Rosalía confirmed as much via Instagram, saying: “There are many ways to be Despechá. In this theme, it is from the freeness or the craziness, moving without reservations or regrets.” In months since, she’s also made it clear that this song in particular has a certain kind of girl power to it. In an album that is brimming with power throughout, this is a place where joy and freedom are their own act of claiming autonomy.

“Don’t need your drama, don’t need your stress/ I could forget you like uno, dos, tres,” Cardi says in her second verse on the song. Even though we’re heading into the colder months, this duo makes it feel like summer still hasn’t ended.

— Mary Siroky

