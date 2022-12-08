Disney+ Launches Ad-Supported Plan: What You Need to Know

Disney has dipped its toe into ad-supported streaming by launching the new Disney+ Basic plan. Initially only available in the US, the cheaper tier arrives roughly one month after rival streamer Netflix rolled out its own ad-supported subscription.

It’s worth noting that Disney+ Basic launches with access to the platform’s entire catalog as opposed to Netflix’s ad-supported plan, which debuted without many popular TV shows and movies. However, the cheaper tier does come with some restrictions: It doesn’t allow downloads or come with extra features like GroupWatch and Dolby Atmos support.

Along with Disney+ Basic, there is a reworked lineup of ad-supported Disney Bundles that come with Hulu, ESPN+, and/or live TV.

Read on to find out everything you need to know about Disney+’s ad-supported plan, including cost breakdowns and differences from the Premium plan.

How Much Does the Ad-Supported Plan Cost?

Disney+ Basic costs $7.99 per month. It replaces the previous cost of the Premium tier, which is now $10.99 per month or $109.99 per year.

Where Is It Available?

The ad-supported plan is currently available only in the US, but Disney expects to expand the offering internationally in 2023.

How Does It Differ from the Premium Plan?

In addition to the price difference, Disney+ Basic will include roughly four minutes of ads per hour. Subscribers will also be unable to download titles and use features like GroupWatch, SharePlay, and Dolby Atmos.

How Will It Be the Same?

Both Basic and Premium subscribers will have access to the full Disney+ catalog, as well as the ability to create up to seven profiles per account and stream from four supported devices simultaneously. The same high-quality video formats will be available, including 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, Full HD, HDR10, and Expanded Aspect Ratio with IMAX Enhanced.

What Ad-Supported Bundles are Available?

The new plan is available to bundle with a number of ad-supported services.

The most enticing option is Disney Bundle Duo, which combines it with ad-supported Hulu for $9.99 per month. Disney Bundle Trio Basic adds ESPN+ for a total of $12.99 per month. There’s also a $69.99 bundle for subscribers who need live TV.

Considering Hulu with Ads alone costs $7.99 per month, the bundles offer big savings.

Are There Bundles for Ad-Free Plans?

Yes, Disney Bundle Trio Premium includes the ad-free tiers of Disney+ and Hulu for $19.99 per month. The live TV bundle costs $82.99 with Disney+ Premium and Hulu with No Ads.

How Will the Actual Advertising Work?

First off, ads won’t run on profiles set to “kids mode.” For other profiles, there will be traditional pre-roll and mid-roll ads varying in length from 15 seconds to 30 seconds. Roughly four minutes of ads will be included with movies or shows per hour.

No targeted ads will be available to start. Beginning next spring, however, brands will be able to use Disney’s first-party customer data to target ads to viewers by interest.

Disney won’t accept any political or alcoholic beverage ads for now, as well as ads from competitive movie studios.