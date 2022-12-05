Dolly Parton has unwrapped more details about her upcoming rock album. In a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the recent Rock and Rock Hall of Fame inductee said the project will include covers of songs from the likes of Prince, The Rolling Stones, and Lynyrd Skynyrd. She also revealed the album’s title: Rock Star.

“I’m a rock star now — that’s what they say,” Parton told Fallon, before getting honest about the unexpected controversy surrounding her initial decision to bow out from Rock and Rock Hall of Fame consideration. “Honestly, I was sincere. I did not mean to start any controversy, but when they said they wanted to put me in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, I always thought that was for people who spent their whole life working to be in rock and roll. You don’t see Led Zeppelin in the Country Music Hall of Fame… although they could!”

Adding that she was “very honored” and “very proud” of the recognition, Parton said it felt like the right time to do the rock record she always wanted to make. “I thought, ‘If I’m ever gonna do it, now’s the time.’ It’s gonna come out next fall, and you know what I’m calling it? Rock Star. I am going to have some cameo people and a few originals. We’re gonna have a lot of great, iconic songs like ‘Purple Rain,’ ‘(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction,’ ‘Stairway to Heaven,’ and ‘Free Bird.'”

Watch the full Tonight Show interview below.

During an interview with Access Hollywood in November, Parton said former Journey singer Steve Perry would appear on her cover of “Open Arms.” Parton added that she has recorded an Elton John song and hoped to land Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler for the album. Earlier this year, Parton said she was attempting to reunite former Led Zeppelin bandmates Robert Plant and Jimmy Page for her version of “Stairway to Heaven.”

In other Dolly news, she joined TikTok on Sunday. The social media platform was already home to a vibrant #DollyTok community celebrating the iconic singer. Earlier this year, Parton appeared in Taco Bell: The Musical and launched her dog accessory line called Doggy Parton. Over the summer, she donated $1 million to pediatric infectious disease research.