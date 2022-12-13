Drake Gets Diamond Necklace Made from 42 Engagement Rings

Apparently, Drake’s fantasy of marrying 23 different women in the “Falling Back” video actually downplayed the number of times he’s wanted to pop the big question. Celebrity jewelry designer Alex Moss has created a diamond necklace for the rapper that’s meant to represent “all the times he thought about” giving women engagement rings “but never did it.”

In an Instagram post, Moss revealed the new piece is called “Previous Engagements.” Taking 14 months to make, the necklace was created from a whopping 42 engagement rings and “351.38 carats in diamonds.” Watch a video about Drake’s new diamond necklace below.

A self-styled lothario, Drake has been tied to a number of celebrities over the years, including Rihanna, SZA, Serena Williams, Jennifer Lopez, Kylie Jenner, Tyra Banks, and Rashida Jones. He has a son with French painter and former model Sophie Brussaux.

Drake and Nicki Minaj also fueled relationship rumors for several years before famously clearing the air on “Only,” when Minaj rapped, “I never fucked Wayne, I never fucked Drake.” For his part, Drake added, “I never fucked Nicki, ’cause she got a man/ But when that’s over, then I’m first in line.”

Saturday Night Live recently skewered Drake’s tendency to exaggerate his love life by mentioning women he barely knows in songs. In the skit, the “thousands” of women he’s labeled as so-called “exes” unionize as the United Tingz of Aubrey. Watch it below.

In November, Drake teamed up with 21 Savage for his latest album, Her Loss, a project that leans into toxic masculinity both in concept and with separate disses of Megan Thee Stallion and Williams’ husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.