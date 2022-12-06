Drive-By Truckers Unveil Spring 2023 Tour Dates

Drive-By Truckers have announced a new set of North American tour dates for Spring 2023 in support of their latest LP, Welcome 2 Club XIII.

The 2023 run begins in Indianapolis on March 9th and includes two shows apiece in New York City; Washington, DC; and Saxapahaw, North Carolina before wrapping with back-to-back nights in Asheville, North Carolina on May 12th and 13th. Drive-By Truckers will also host their annual four-day HeAthen’s Homecoming event at Athens, Georgia’s 40 Watt between March 29th and April 1st with guests like Wednesday, Model Citizen, and more. Lydia Loveless and Margo Cilker will provide support on the rest of the new dates.

Tickets for the general public go on sale December 9th at 10:00 a.m. local time, with a Live Nation pre-sale opening on December 7th at the same time (using code CHEER). Grab your seats via Ticketmaster.

Drive-By Truckers’ Spring 2023 tour follows their 14th studio album, Welcome 2 Club XIII, which arrived in June via ATO Records. The LP was preceded by singles like “The Driver” and the Muscle Shoals-immortalizing title track.

Drive-By Truckers 2023 Tour Dates:

03/09 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue #

03/10 – Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew’s Hall #

03/11 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Pabst Theater #

03/12 – Madison, WI @ Barrymore Theatre #

03/14 – Iowa City, IA @ Englert Theatre #

03/15 – Urbana, IL @ The Canopy Club #

03/17 – Louisville, KY @ Old Forester’s Paristown Hall #

03/18 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant #

03/19 – Fayetteville, AR @ JJ’s Live #

03/21 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Jones Assembly #

03/23 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater #

03/24 – Austin, TX @ Paramount Theatre #

03/25 – New Orleans, LA @ Joy Theater #

03/26 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City #

03/29 – Athens, GA @ 40 Watt †

03/30 – Athens, GA @ 40 Watt %

03/31 – Athens, GA @ 40 Watt ^

04/01 – Athens, GA @ 40 Watt ~

04/20 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Floridian Social Club $

04/21 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room $

04/22 – Orlando, FL @ Ace Café (Outdoors) $

04/23 – Columbia, SC @ The Senate $

04/25 – Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom $

04/26 – Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom $

04/28 – Richmond, VA @ Brown’s Island $

04/29 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club $

04/30 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club $

05/02 – Woodstock, NY @ Levon Helm Studios $

05/04 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom $

05/05 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom $

05/08 – Albany, NY @ The Egg Performing Arts Center

05/09 – Munhall, PA @ Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall $

05/11 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall $

05/12 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel $

05/13 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel $

08/11 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion *

# = w/ Margo Cilker

† = HeAthen’s Homecoming w/ Model Citizen

% = HeAthen’s Homecoming w/ Hayride

^ = HeAthen’s Homecoming w/ Camp Amped and Mercyland

~ = HeAthen’s Homecoming w/ Wednesday

$ = w/ Lydia Loveless

* = w/ Tyler Childers