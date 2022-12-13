Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Dua Lipa Is Dating “Dua Lipa” Rapper Jack Harlow: Report

Harlow recently rapped, "Dua Lipa, I'm tryna do more with her than do a feature"

Advertisement
dua lipa jack harlow dating rapper singer relationship
Jack Harlow and Dua Lipa, photo by Amy Sussman/Variety via Getty Images
December 13, 2022 | 10:02am ET

    Dua Lipa is dating “Dua Lipa” rapper Jack Harlow, so by this time next year we’ll be drowning in new songs called “Sydney Sweeney,” “Frank Ocean,” and “Stanley Tucci Wearing a Scarf in Italy.”

    Harlow has been manifesting this relationship since his 2022 album Come Home the Kids Miss You, on which he rapped, “Dua Lipa, I’m tryna do more with her than do a feature.” As Page Six reports, the pair first connected when he sought her blessing for the track last May. Since then she had been romantically linked to Trevor Noah, but she purportedly met Harlow at the Variety Hitmakers Brunch in November, and according to anonymous sources they’ve been in “constant communication” ever since.

    These sources, who coincidentally are all connected to Harlow’s camp and seem very motivated to make him relevant again, report that “he was very interested in her, and was going to strongly pursue [the romance].” These sources further allege that on December 10th Harlow and Lipa got together in New York for lunch — lunch famously being one of the three most romantic meals of the day. As one person put it, “He is going to do his best, as he has always been a fan of her.”

    Advertisement

    Now if you’ll excuse us, we need to work on our hot new song, “Morrissey Is No Longer Crazy and Wants to Come to My Birthday Party.”

Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Around The Web

Latest Stories

pixies 2023 tour dates north america doggerel indie alternative rock music news tickets

Pixies Announce First Run of 2023 North American Tour Dates

December 13, 2022

ozzy osbourne

Ozzy Osbourne Unsure About Touring Again: "I Just Can’t Fucking Walk Much Now"

December 13, 2022

billy joel the stranger podcast the opus classic rock

Get Reintroduced to Billy Joel's The Stranger on New Season of The Opus Podcast

December 13, 2022

drake diamond necklace 42 previous engagement rings

Drake Gets Diamond Necklace Made from 42 Engagement Rings

December 13, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Dua Lipa Is Dating "Dua Lipa" Rapper Jack Harlow: Report

Menu Shop Search Newsletter