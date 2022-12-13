Dua Lipa is dating “Dua Lipa” rapper Jack Harlow, so by this time next year we’ll be drowning in new songs called “Sydney Sweeney,” “Frank Ocean,” and “Stanley Tucci Wearing a Scarf in Italy.”

Harlow has been manifesting this relationship since his 2022 album Come Home the Kids Miss You, on which he rapped, “Dua Lipa, I’m tryna do more with her than do a feature.” As Page Six reports, the pair first connected when he sought her blessing for the track last May. Since then she had been romantically linked to Trevor Noah, but she purportedly met Harlow at the Variety Hitmakers Brunch in November, and according to anonymous sources they’ve been in “constant communication” ever since.

These sources, who coincidentally are all connected to Harlow’s camp and seem very motivated to make him relevant again, report that “he was very interested in her, and was going to strongly pursue [the romance].” These sources further allege that on December 10th Harlow and Lipa got together in New York for lunch — lunch famously being one of the three most romantic meals of the day. As one person put it, “He is going to do his best, as he has always been a fan of her.”

Now if you’ll excuse us, we need to work on our hot new song, “Morrissey Is No Longer Crazy and Wants to Come to My Birthday Party.”