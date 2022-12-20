Edie Falco Thought Avatar: The Way of Water Already Came Out and Just Flopped

If it feels like we’ve been waiting for Avatar: The Way of Water for over a decade to you, it’s because we literally have been. Delays on the long-awaited Avatar sequel from James Cameron have even thrown off new cast member Edie Falco, who shot her scenes so long ago that she just figured the film had already come out and just “didn’t do very well.”

“I saw the first one when it was out,” Falco said during a recent appearance on The View. “The second Avatar I shot four years ago. I’ve been busy and doing stuff. Somebody mentioned Avatar and I thought, ‘Oh, I guess it came out and it didn’t do very well because I didn’t hear anything about it.’ It happens!

The actor went on: “Someone recently said, ‘Avatar is coming out,’ and I said, ‘Oh, it hasn’t come out yet?’ I will never work again because I said that.” The actress added that she still hasn’t seen Avatar: The Way of Water, although it’s now playing in theaters.

Advertisement

Related Video

Falco plays a brief, but crucial supporting role in Avatar: The Way of Water as General Frances Ardmore, a new military commander on the planet Pandora. Ardmore is one of the few human characters in the film, much to Falco’s chagrin: “I wanted to be blue!” she added. “I was excited I’d be blue and very tall. I didn’t get either of those things.” Watch the full interview below.

If the years between Avatar and its sequel have left your memory a little foggy, revisit our 90-second breakdown of everything you need to know before going into the new film.